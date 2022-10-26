Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was honored Wednesday at a ceremony launching the construction of the new Philip E. Batt Building at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, and among those paying tribute to the 95-year-old former governor and his human rights record were current Gov. Brad Little, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Sen. Mike Crapo and more.

“You couldn’t have picked a better guy in the world to name it after than my mentor, Gov. Phil Batt,” Little told the crowd. “Time and time again, he led by example, and Idaho is a better place for his service.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments