FRUITLAND — A former Fruitland police officer pleaded guilty Friday to four felony sex crimes that officials say were committed against teenage boys in Payette County between October 2017 and last June.
Alexander Plaza, 25, was arrested in September 2019 following about a three-month investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to a past Idaho Press report. His sentencing was set for March 20 before 3rd District Judge Susan Wiebe at the Payette County Courthouse.
Initially, Plaza faced eight sex crimes and pleaded not guilty to each charge at his October arraignment. But four of the felonies were recently dropped as part of an agreement with Canyon County prosecutors, who took over the case due to a potential conflict of interest with Payette County investigators.
On Friday, in accordance with the deal, Plaza pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery of a minor aged 16 or 17 and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 years old, according to the Idaho online courts repository.
In June 2019, the Fruitland Police Department was made aware of the complaints against Plaza, the past Idaho Press report states. At the time, department officials asked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case.
Records show Plaza worked as a reserve officer for the Fruitland Police Department from April 2015 until November 2018 — when he became a full-time officer. In February 2019, Plaza was placed back on reserve after he failed to meet the department's fitness requirements. He resigned in June.
The initial criminal complaint filed against Plaza on Aug. 30, 2019, identified the case’s victims only by initials and appeared to list four separate juveniles — at least three of which were boys. Court records state three of the victims were 16 or 17 years old, and a fourth was 15 years old.
Prosecutors claim Plaza either asked the boys for intimate pictures or tried to get them to participate in sexual contact with him during the almost two-year period. Plaza also was accused of sexually abusing the 15-year-old, as well as committing lewd acts with a 17-year-old.