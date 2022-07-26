A former football star is visiting the Treasure Valley this weekend.
Ricky Williams, who won the 1998 Heisman Trophy and played 11 seasons in the NFL, is hosting a promotional event for his cannabis lifestyle brand, "Highsman," on Saturday and Sunday in Ontario, Oregon. The event, hosted by Top Crop dispensary, will include a meet and greet, autograph signing, catered barbecue, giveaways, and the debut of a new strain of Highsman cannabis.
Williams will be at Top Crop from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and noon-2 p.m. on Sunday.
The 45-year-old was a standout running back at the University of Texas and later for the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. He was in and out of the NFL during his playing career because of violations of the league's substance abuse policy that led to suspensions, subsequent retirements and reinstatements.
Along with winning the Heisman Trophy, given annually to college football's most outstanding player, Williams was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
Williams launched Highsman, "a cannabis lifestyle brand created to empower professional and everyday athletes as well as sports enthusiasts alike," in October 2021. Williams has long been a medical cannabis advocate.
“It is time we change the way we talk about cannabis,” Williams said in a press release. “Highsman is about an appreciation for greatness. There is a passionate and dedicated team behind the brand, and together we want to help all people inspire greatness in themselves.”
Highsman offers premium quality cannabis as well as a collection of apparel and accessories designed to complement an active lifestyle on and off the field, the release said.
Top Crop is located at 297 SE 10th St. in Ontario.
