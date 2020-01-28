BOISE — Much of the teenage girl’s statement to the court was emotional Tuesday. Her voice broke when she told a crowded courtroom about the names people had called her and the things they said about her after it became public her former teacher at Eagle High School sexually battered her.
There were rumors the girl, who will not be named by the Idaho Press, deserved to be called those names for what she’d done, she said in court. There were rumors she’d traded sex for grades. What happened instead, prosecutors said, was a case of “textbook grooming” of a child for sex.
Her former teacher, Jeff Ranstrom, 32, was also well-known as the school’s boys basketball coach. On Tuesday, 4th District Court Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced him to 15 years in prison for sexual battery on a child, and Ranstrom will be eligible for parole after four years. Ranstrom pleaded guilty to the charge in November; prosecutors agreed to drop charges of rape, sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of burglary, and another count of sexual battery on a child.
Those charges had their origin in the fall of 2018, the girl told the crowd in the courtroom on Tuesday. At the time, the girl said, she’d been praying for a father figure to enter her life, because she said her own father wasn’t present. She babysat for the Ranstroms, and she also worked as a statistician for the school’s boys’ basketball team. She grew closer to Ranstrom. By December 2018, he was giving her rides to the teams’ away games. It was during one of those rides, she remembered, that he held hands with her — something she took as an innocent gesture, because she remembered doing the same thing with her own father.
“That only began the escalation of everything,” she said.
He became gradually more physical with her. For about a month, she remembered, he talked to her “constantly” about sexual things, and how he wished they could do those things in real life.
Then, in January 2019, she said he touched her inappropriately. She told a friend about it.
“(Ranstrom) knew I told her,” the girl said. “This upset him, and he swore me to secrecy, which included my friend specifically.”
From there, she remembered, he kept isolating her. He told her to move to the back of one of his classes when he saw two of her friends, who were boys, were flirting with her. When she said she had a date with a boy, Ranstrom cried in her arms and said he was upset enough to drink alcohol, which was against his religion. When her family encouraged her to set up boundaries with him, she didn’t want to, she said, and Ranstrom sided with her. He eventually turned her against them.
Although she asked him to stop sexually battering her about once a month, she said, he kept doing it, even specific things she asked him not to do.
“It didn’t matter because he still tried,” she said. “At times it took everything I had to tell him to stop.”
She wasn’t sure what was normal, she said. She believed it was consensual at the time, but she said in court she could see Ranstrom, a 32-year-old man, was manipulating her, a high school student.
“I wanted someone to find me amazing and wonderful like my father never really had,” she said.
Ranstrom finally did stop abusing her, she said, but only because his family members found them in the family’s hot tub. He made her go out the backdoor that night, she said, so she wouldn’t see his family. After that, he stopped talking to her.
“That was also when I realized I was nothing but a physical body for him to use for his lustful desires,” she said.
In the wake of that discovery, Ranstrom spoke with attorney Gabriel McCarthy and said he wanted to confess, McCarthy said in court Tuesday. McCarthy eventually facilitated that confession to Ada County Sheriff’s deputies, and prosecutors filed charges against Ranstrom on Oct. 3. McCarthy said Ranstrom disagreed with almost none of the story the girl told the court on Tuesday.
“He acknowledged that he probably ruined the victim’s life, and that was in the very first meeting,” McCarthy said.
John Dinger, the case’s prosecutor, said Ranstrom “wasn’t entirely honest in his interview with police,” a claim McCarthy disputed.
Dinger pointed out many of the people who wrote letters in support of Ranstrom — who make up his support system outside of prison — rarely called what happened a “crime.”
“A few of his supporters referred to this as what it was — a crime,” Dinger said. “But the vast majority of these people called it ‘an action.’ ‘A mistake.’ ‘A poor choice.’ ‘The incident.’ ‘That he crossed the line.’ … What he did is none of those things. What he did was the grooming and sexual abuse of a child.”
Ranstrom spoke only very briefly to the court.
“Not a day goes by that I haven’t been haunted by what I’ve done,” he said.
Medema said he was conscious he would be sending a message through his sentencing. Dinger reminded him there were 2,000 students at Eagle High School who would be aware of what he did.
The victim, Medema said, did not choose to have sex with Ranstrom the way an adult could have.
“Adult women can make that choice,” Medema said. “Young girls cannot. … That’s why this is a crime and that’s why it’s a serious one. This is going to have lifelong impacts for her.”