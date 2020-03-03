NAMPA — Former Nampa City Councilman Bruce Skaug announced Tuesday he will run for the Idaho House of Representatives.
Skaug plans to run as a Republican for District 12 Seat A, currently held by GOP Rep. Robert Anderst. Anderst served four terms and announced Monday he will not seek reelection.
Skaug served on the Nampa City Council for six years, and did not seek reelection last year. While on the council, he pushed to lower taxes and limit urban renewal spending, his campaign announcement states. Outside of the city, Skaug is the president and founder of the Skaug Law firm in Nampa, serving as a personal injury lawyer.
Skaug said he is pro-life, an advocate for gun rights and "believes that overarching government is the problem, not the solution," according to his announcement.
"Skaug is a believer in the American Dream and to him, Idaho exemplifies this dream," the press release said. "Idaho is the greatest place to raise a family and to start a business."
The filing period for candidates running for the May 19 primary and Nov. 3 general elections opened Monday and runs through 5 p.m. March 13. The Idaho Secretary of State's Office website does not show any candidates yet who have filed for District 12.