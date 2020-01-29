BOISE — A former Boise City Council member plans to ask the Idaho Supreme Court to weigh in on a voter-approved measure that limits spending on any sports park in Boise without a public vote.
Former Councilman Scot Ludwig, who served on council from 2015 until the end of his term at the start of this year, is working on a legal document called a writ of mandamus to request the state’s highest court review the ballot initiative, as first reported by the Idaho Statesman Wednesday.
Ludwig told the Idaho Press Wednesday there’s no timeline yet on when the legal document will be completed, but it’s close.
The ballot initiative, developed by citizens group Boise Working Together, requires any stadium costing more than $5 million of either public or private money within city limits to be approved by the voters. It passed with roughly 75% of the vote in the November general election in response to the possibility of the city entering into a public-private partnership with developer Greenstone Properties to build a stadium for the Boise Hawks minor league baseball team and a minor league soccer team in downtown’s West End.
Although Ludwig knows project developer Chris Schoen and was a vocal supporter of the project, he said the move to take the issue before the state Supreme Court is not about the stadium project itself, and he has had no contact with Schoen about the issue. Instead, it’s about private property rights.
“My belief is someone who owns private property can do what they wish if it’s entitled as such,” he said. “It’s a tenant of our American society. Private property is private property, and somebody who owns it has the right to do certain things with it.”
Ludwig said the way this ballot initiative was written limits what private developers can do with their own funds, making it illegal. Throughout the lead-up to the campaign, Ludwig and all of the other council members said they supported the spirit of the ballot initiatives, but could not support them because the language was unconstitutional.
Brian Ertz, the lawyer representing Boise Working Together, has publicly defended the constitutionality of this ballot initiative and a similar one requiring a vote on a main library project. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Newly elected Mayor Lauren McLean told a group of local reporters Wednesday the development of a stadium is not a priority of hers, and she wants the city to focus on other issues instead.
“I am not interested or willing to spend city dollars on a stadium when we have affordability and transportation needs that are so important right now,” she said.
Since the election, Schoen told city officials he will not be purchasing the piece of land at the corner of Main Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard that was supposed to be the stadium site. BoiseDev.com also reported earlier this month he is trying to sell a nearby piece of land where Symposion bar is located.
The future of the stadium project is unclear. The Hawks currently play in an aging stadium in Garden City at the site of Expo Idaho owned by Ada County. The 240-acre site also contains the now defunct Les Bois horse racing park, which is being considered for a variety of development options by an advisory group convened by the county.
There has been no announcements from the developer about if he intends to build a new stadium on the Les Bois site, but emails obtained by BoiseDev.com show Jeff Eiseman, with Hawks owner Agon Sports, asked to be on the advisory committee for the site. He was turned down by Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon because of the possibility he’d have a “personal interest,” in the project.