Rex Ingram 8-10-22

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram speaks at a press conference on Wednesday as Lt. Doug Winfield looks on.

 Erin Banks Rusby / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley faces two additional charges as part of the FBI’s ongoing investigation into members of the department.

The additional charges are “tampering with a witness by harassment” and “tampering with documents,” said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments