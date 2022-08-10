...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following
counties, Ada, Canyon and Owyhee.
* WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 751 PM MDT, The public reported heavy rain and flooding in
the advisory area due to thunderstorms. A spotter 4 miles
southwest of Murphy reported flooding and measured 1.21
inches of rainfall. Idaho Department of Transportation
reported standing water on Highway 78 near Murphy.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Melba, Reynolds, Murphy, Silver City, Guffey, Walters Ferry,
Squaw Butte, Delamar Mine and Succor Creek Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Payette, northwestern Canyon, southwestern Gem and east central
Malheur Counties through 845 PM MDT...
At 820 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Adrian, or 9 miles southwest of Parma, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Owyhee around 830 PM MDT.
Parma, Nyssa, New Plymouth and Letha around 840 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram speaks at a press conference on Wednesday as Lt. Doug Winfield looks on.
CALDWELL — Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley faces two additional charges as part of the FBI’s ongoing investigation into members of the department.
The additional charges are “tampering with a witness by harassment” and “tampering with documents,” said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
In April, Hoadley was charged with “deprivation of rights under the color of law” as well as “destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation,” as previously reported. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in May and was fired from the department that same month, according to reporting from KTVB. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 19 on those charges.
Ingram said that he was informed about the additional charges Wednesday morning and that he did not have information to share beyond what is publicly available through PACER, the federal court records system.
Regarding the witness tampering charge, Ingram said, “You know, obviously someone is a protected witness by the FBI, and it appears that Mr. Hoadley may have, or is alleged to try to dissuade that witness from testifying under oath.”
“On or about June 29, 2021,” Hoadley allegedly “harassed another person,” referred to as “C.H.,” “and thereby attempted to hinder, delay and dissuade C.H. from reporting to a law enforcement officer a federal offense,” according to a court filing dated Aug. 9, 2022.
And “on or about April 20, 2022,” Hoadley allegedly “did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal a record, document, and other object, and attempted to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in official proceeding(s),” according to the same document.
“I’ll say that prior to my appointment here, there wasn’t the most full cooperation from this organization with the FBI,” he said.
“I want to ensure the public that if they have any complaints or they want to report misconduct, they can call us, they can call the FBI, they can call anyone, but I will take them seriously,” he said. “And at this point, due to the nature of the criminal case pending, there’s a lot of people that are coming forward with information and I would encourage that people continue to do that.”
Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.