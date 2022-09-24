Hoadley at courthouse KTVB

Originally published Sept. 24 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — After deliberating for parts of two days, 12 jurors on Saturday afternoon returned guilty verdicts on three of four felony counts against former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley.

