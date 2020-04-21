CALDWELL — Former Caldwell City Councilman Chuck Stadick is seeking the open District 2 seat on the Canyon County Commission.
Stadick, who lost reelection for his Caldwell seat in November, is running in the Republican primary for retiring Commissioner Tom Dale's seat.
Stadick is a longtime Canyon County resident and former businessman for Simplot.
"Chuck has the education, knowledge and experience to analyze complex financial accounting, contracts, and most importantly, budgets," Stadick's campaign press release said.
Stadick opposes the use of urban renewal because of the property tax burden it shifts to other taxpayers, and supports impact fees and saving agricultural land, according to the release. He's a member of the Concerned Citizens of Canyon County Committee and said he'll advocate for open meetings and citizen input if elected.
Stadick will face Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman, former Greenleaf Mayor Brad Holton, and former Middleton City Councilman Loni Parry in the May 19 Republican primary.