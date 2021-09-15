We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Idaho Lottery Sales Director Larry Polowski, left, presents his former teammate Steve Sosnowski, of Boise, with a $300,000 check for his winning the Idaho Lottery’s Scratch Game “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner” ticket.
BOISE — Friday was a good day for former Boise State University football player Steve Sosnowski — and not just because the Broncos won their home football opener.
Sosnowski, of Boise, was a winner himself Friday afternoon when he purchased and then won $300,000 on the Idaho Lottery’s Scratch Game “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner.” The retired Capital High School athletic director purchased his winning ticket from the Fred Meyer in Garden City, scratched it, realized he had won, and immediately went to the Lottery offices to claim his prize, a Lottery news release said.
“Three days ago, my horoscope told me I was going to come into life-changing money,” Sosnowski said in the release. “This is awesome!”
Sosnowski got another surprise when he claimed his winning ticket. One of his teammates from his college days is former BSU standout linebacker and Idaho Lottery Sales Director Larry Polowski who greeted his former teammate and presented him with his winning check.
“What a great win for a great man so instrumental in the growth of high school athletics at Capital High,” Polowski said in the release.
Sosnowski plans to use the winnings to help with his retirement plans.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
For selling the winning ticket, Fred Meyer receives a bonus from the Idaho Lottery for $20,000.
Sosnowski won the first top prize on the game Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner. One top prize of $300,000 in the game remains.