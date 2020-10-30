BOISE — A former Boise Catholic priest serving a 25-year-to-life sentence in prison for child pornography died Thursday morning.
“William Thomas Faucher, 75, was found unresponsive Thursday in the medical unit at Idaho State Correctional Institution,” Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., Thursday. He appears to have died of natural causes.”
Faucher was almost two years into his prison sentence, which would have been at least 25 years long. A judge handed the sentence down in December 2018, after Faucher pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges.
Faucher was arrested in February 2018 after a police investigation revealed him to be in possession of more than 2,500 of images of child pornography. That month, prosecutors charged the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church priest with 24 criminal charges, most of which were related to the child pornography, although he also faced drug charges because officers found him to be in possession of marijuana and LSD when they searched his home, where he’d lived for 15 years, and which belonged to the church.
In September 2018 he pleaded guilty to one count of willfully possessing or accessing exploitative material, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of distributing sexually exploitative material — a charge stemming from his emailing three of the images to another person.
In 2019, the Vatican defrocked Faucher, according to the Associated Press.
Faucher appealed his case claiming the sentence amounted to cruel and unusual punishment, but the appellate court in April upheld the sentence.
