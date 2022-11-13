Gavel

Originally published Nov. 10 on KTVB.COM.A former Boise Police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city of Boise requesting a judgment and monetary relief for lost wages, lost retirement, emotional distress and litigation fees – alleging the city of Boise violated the Protection of Public Employees Act by failing to protect its employees when they went to the city with concerns about the former BPD chief, Ryan Lee.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 8 in Ada County District Court by former Internal Affairs Captain Tom Fleming, alleges the former chief and the city interfered with ongoing investigations regarding employee misconduct as well as “implemented policies that unreasonably restricted employees’ ability to document and report the existence of waste of public funds, property, manpower or suspected violations of laws, rules or regulations.”

