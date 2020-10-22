A former Boise police chief died on Tuesday.
Larry Paulson served as the department’s chief from 1993 to 2000, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. In an email to the department, Deputy Chief Ron Winegar wrote Paulson had been recovering from a broken ankle. As he tried to make his way down the stairs of his home Monday night, he slipped, fell and suffered multiple injuries, including a broken neck. Doctors took him off life support at roughly 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the email.
He joined the Boise Police Department in 1968 and rose up through the ranks, spending a total of 31 years in law enforcement in Boise.
“Chief Paulson was a hard-working and respected leader who was much loved by those who had the good fortune to work for him and along-side him,” according to the release. “He assisted the department through some challenging times and remained in close contact with many members of the department. Paulson continued to love this community and support it in many ways after retirement.”
Winegar wrote about Paulson seeing the department through its “darkest days” following the 1997 killing of Boise Police Officer Mark Stall, writing it “was his strength that we leaned on while we all grieved.”
There will be more information available about funeral arrangements in the coming days, according to the release. The Boise Police Honor Guard is guarding the chief until his internment and will provide an escort as needed.
Paulson is survived by his wife and daughters, according to the release.