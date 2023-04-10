BLM Protest Ryan Lee briefing

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee speaks to members of the media during a press conference at Boise City Hall in July 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published April 7 on KTVB.COM.

Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee – who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022 – "appears to be in line" to become Pittsburgh's new police chief, KTVB's NBC affiliate WPXI reported Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments