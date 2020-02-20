BOISE — A former Boise police officer who pleaded guilty in October to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison.
Clinton DeWitt Bays Jr., 78, of Boise, was arrested by Meridian police in May 2018 after selling 4 ounces of meth to an undercover detective for $1,600 that January, according to federal court records. At the time of the alleged sale, Bays had been out on bond for other drug-related charges, which later were dismissed by Ada County prosecutors in light of the federal case and stemmed from an incident on Dec. 31, 2017.
Records show Bays posted a $250,000 bond on Jan. 11, 2018, and was released from jail. During that same month, he then sold meth on at least three occasions to an undercover detective on Jan. 16, Jan. 18 and Jan. 30 — the day of the $1,600 sale.
Bays — who also sold drugs to an undercover detective on Dec. 19, 2017 — was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of meth possession with the intent to distribute in February 2018, and has been in federal custody since then. He was indicted again in December of that year on four additional meth distribution charges for the undercover sales.
Records show the 78-year-old pleaded guilty on Oct. 28, 2019, to one of the meth distribution charges for the Jan. 30 sale. The other four were dismissed as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.
In addition to his eight-year prison sentence, Bays received five years supervised probation upon his release, records show. The case was investigated by Boise and Meridian police as well as the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, which includes the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Bays was previously convicted in federal court for meth and gun possession charges about a decade ago, records show. On March 13, 2009, he was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison and three years supervised probation upon his release.
In 1992, Bays also was convicted of two counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI, ending his 26-year career with Boise police, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. He later was pardoned for these charges on Jan. 11, 2007, by the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole.