Yellow flowers towered over a can of Coke, dimly lit next to two beef head tacos with avocado and tomatillo salsa, in a photo posted by former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Sánchez tweeted the photo with the caption “Monday night’s Boise City Council nightcap.” The two tacos in the photo, which appear to be from Tacos El Rey, cost $2.25 a pop. Sánchez showed a campaign expense that day of $33.81 from the store.
“It’s my hug from the inside,” Sánchez said in the tweet.
Overall, Sánchez spent $14,665 of campaign funds in 2022, a non-election year. None of the other Boise City Councilmembers spent more than $3,400. She also appeared to have mislabeled over $200 of that spending, just one in a series of campaign finance anomalies the Idaho Press uncovered.
Sánchez reported spending $222 in ads for the Idaho Press. A review of Idaho Press records showed that she appears to be spending the money on her subscription. Sánchez has not paid for an ad in the Idaho Press since October 2021.
In response to a detailed list of questions, Sánchez sent a statement saying that Idaho statute allows campaign funds to be used for “ordinary and necessary expenses incurred in connection with the duties of the individual as an officeholder.”
“The expenditures made in 2022 were in compliance with these guidelines,” Sánchez wrote. “As the only renter serving on the Boise City Council, I am beyond grateful to my campaign donors for ensuring that I have the necessary resources to be an effective public servant.”
The only purchase she explained to the Idaho Press was one from the end of the year.
On Dec. 9, Sánchez posted a photo of a packed shopping cart. In it, she had ground chile, heavy whipping cream, husks for wrapping tamales and meat, among other items. She filed a campaign expense for $266.59 at Winco.
In a text, she said the purchase was for a tamale-making event she hosts every year to “raise funds for the campaign and reconnect with campaign volunteers.”
Despite multiple requests, she did not respond to any of the other detailed questions about specific purchases.
“I’m the only renter on the Boise City Council and I am far from wealthy,” she wrote in a text to the Idaho Press. “My contributors know this and have supported my ability to produce results as a council member.”
There were no campaign finance complaints against Sánchez during all of 2022 or through Jan. 24, 2023, according to an Ada County spokesperson.
But her expenses could raise some questions for citizens, said Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University political scientist, but there also could be explanations for them.
Over the past few years, Kettler said, there’s been an increase in campaign spending in local races. As a result, she said, we may start seeing candidates spending more, even in non-election years.
“Campaigning might start being kind of a full-time job in some ways,” Kettler said. “We may see if a candidate feels particularly concerned or electorally threatened, that they might be much more active than other candidates.”
Sánchez’s campaign spending is also different from her colleagues in terms of the types of spending.
Sánchez spent 26% of her 2022 spending on food, a total of over 65 unique purchases.
Another 27% was on management, a one-time payment of $4,000 to the Idaho 97 Project co-founder Emily Walton. Walton did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Just over 20% was spent on donations and gifts to other candidates and entities and another 20% was spent on operations. Less than 2% each was spent on her Idaho Press subscription, the United States Postal Service, and travel.
When it comes to food, Sánchez spent almost $705 at Chandlers over two visits, the most she spent at any restaurant. She also spent over $230 at Java Downtown, a coffee shop, with 12 visits.
“'No personal use' is kind of one key rule,” Kettler said. “So if it was food for a fundraiser or perhaps meeting with campaign staff or volunteers or fundraising, like there has to be a campaign or political purpose attached to the expenditure.”
She also spent over $110 at a candle store, Lit&Co. Candles.
All told, Sánchez used campaign finance funds 126 days last year, approximately 34% of the total days last year. She spent her money on 70 different vendors.
None of her fellow city council colleagues spent close to what she did.
Elaine Clegg and Patrick Bageant did not appear to spend any money in 2022.
Jimmy Hallyburton spent $18 on one vendor.
Luci Willits spent $3,334 over the year, on four vendors. Her money was split between Batch Geo for surveys and polling, contributing to Scott Bedke’s campaign for lieutenant governor, DBJ design for ads and Griffin Marketing for ads.
“I need to save my campaign money because I will have a contested election in November,” Willits said. “My priority was really getting to work with City Council, understanding the work and focusing on being first and foremost, a city council woman.”
Holli Woodings spent $2,969 on five vendors: Mailchimp, an unitemized vendor, ActBlue - a Democratic fundraising software, Idaho Young Democrats and the Ada County Democratic Party. She did not return a request for comment.
All told, Sánchez spent more than $11,000 more than her next-closest colleague.
Sánchez is no stranger to questions about her campaign finance. In 2021, she repaid more than $200 in personal expenses charged to her campaign, according to BoiseDev. At the time, she had spent money on personal meals, a car wash and tickets to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival.
She told BoiseDev at the time it was a “simple mistake” because she had three nearly identical debit cards — one for campaign finances, one for city council and one for her consulting business.
In general, citizens do not like increased campaign spending, Kettler said, but they don’t usually hold it against individual candidates. However, there are times when candidate spending can become a scandal.
“I think that without more context, and given these expenditures, especially in a non-election year, citizens might have questions,” Kettler said. “It might affect citizen perceptions of the spending.”