Lisa Sanchez

Former Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez, seen in front of Boise City Hall in July 2020, spent $14.665 of campaign funds in 2022, a non-election year. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Yellow flowers towered over a can of Coke, dimly lit next to two beef head tacos with avocado and tomatillo salsa, in a photo posted by former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Sánchez tweeted the photo with the caption “Monday night’s Boise City Council nightcap.” The two tacos in the photo, which appear to be from Tacos El Rey, cost $2.25 a pop. Sánchez showed a campaign expense that day of $33.81 from the store.

Lisa Sánchez taco screenshot

In this screenshot, Lisa Sánchez posts a photo of two tacos. 

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments