Lisa E Sanchez.jpg

Lisa Sánchez

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez has announced she will not seek re-election to the Boise City Council.

Sánchez, who this year started a position at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Thursday in a Facebook post that she wouldn’t be able to maintain her position while running for council.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments