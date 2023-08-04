Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez has announced she will not seek re-election to the Boise City Council.
Sánchez, who this year started a position at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Thursday in a Facebook post that she wouldn’t be able to maintain her position while running for council.
“I am grateful to the people of Boise who elected me to serve two terms, and I wish I could have served all of my last term to honor the will of District 3 voters. It has been a great privilege to serve our city,” Sánchez wrote. “I hope that other under-recognized community members are inspired to seek elected office just like I did. I will continue to serve and lead in Boise in a new way.”
Sánchez first ran for city council in 2017 and won. Her first few years on the council were pretty quiet but around 2019 she began to speak out more about housing. In 2019, she proposed a rental application fee ordinance that capped application fees at $30 and said landlords could only advertise and take applications for units that will be available in a reasonable time period. The ordinance passed and is still in effect.
In 2020, she and former councilmember Holli Woodings sparred over leadership roles when Woodings was nominated as council president pro tem, according to BoiseDev. Sánchez, before voting for Woodings to assume the role of pro tem, asked Woodings to nominate her for the position the following year. Afterward, neither said they believed Sánchez was soliciting something of value in exchange for a vote.
Sánchez also posted on Facebook in June of that year about a man, Michael Wallace, who was arrested at a protest for allegedly firing his gun into the ground.
Sánchez’s Facebook post reads, in part: “To the parents (if they exist) of the white man, Michael D. Wallace, I want to congratulate you on successfully having your son arrested, safely taken into custody by the Boise Police Department, and having him successfully bonded out of jail and home safe (not so sure if your son is of sound mind). You and your son won The Race Lottery! Many Black and Brown families do not enjoy the same experience. … Michael didn’t accidentally bring a loaded gun that was easily discharged in a public place. He did that on purpose and he did it knowing that he could. He tested the boundaries of his white supremacy and privilege, and now he knows what his community will allow him to do — live through the night when he was the one who could have killed innocent people.”
An attorney with the case filed a petition asking the judge to appoint another prosecutor because of what he called “conflict with a Boise City elected official.” A city spokesman said at the time the case was transferred to the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office because of recent public comments.
The next month, a group planned to file recall petitions against Sánchez and Mayor Lauren McLean. The petitioners suspended their efforts because it was difficult to gain enough signatures.
And at the end of the year, Sánchez suggested that the Boise Police Department's white supremacy issue extended beyond a former police officer with white supremacist ties into the city itself.
In 2023, she inadvertently vacated her seat by moving out of her district and filed a lawsuit asking to be reinstated. A trial is scheduled for December.
Sánchez also faced scrutiny after spending $14,665 of campaign funds in a non-election year, including 26% on food - 65 unique purchases. Ada County later determined her spending complied with the law.
“It has been a great privilege to serve our city,” Sánchez wrote in her post. “I am honored to be the first representative voted onto the Boise City Council from District 3.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.