Lisa E Sanchez.jpg

Lisa Sánchez

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose.

It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations" instead of "ads." Sánchez initially reported spending $222 in ads in the Idaho Press. A review of Idaho Press records showed that she appears to be spending the money on her subscription. Sánchez has not paid for an ad in the Idaho Press since October 2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments