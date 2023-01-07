Dotti Owens

Dotti Owens

Even when she was Ada County’s coroner, Dotti Owens supported the planned East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center. Currently, many autopsies are conducted in Boise, and Bannock County officials have been working on the new center.

But then in November, Owens lost her bid for reelection as Ada County coroner. Now, she’s been hired as a forensic pathology consultant by Bannock County.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

