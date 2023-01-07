Even when she was Ada County’s coroner, Dotti Owens supported the planned East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center. Currently, many autopsies are conducted in Boise, and Bannock County officials have been working on the new center.
But then in November, Owens lost her bid for reelection as Ada County coroner. Now, she’s been hired as a forensic pathology consultant by Bannock County.
“I have a lot of ideas to make this a first-rate facility that’s equipped to effectively serve the region’s needs. I’m excited to work together to make this an asset eastern Idaho can be proud of,” Owens said in a release.
The current setup can require driving long distances in less-than-ideal circumstances. Even in good weather, the reality for people in 31 of Idaho’s 44 counties and the Native American reservations within those counties, is bodies have to be transported to Ada County for forensic autopsies, the Idaho Press reported last year. Ada County has the only facility in the state, the Idaho Press previously reported.
But last year, the state Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved $900,000 for the Bannock County Pathology Center. The goal is to set up a new East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center through Idaho State University.
Bannock County commissioners have previously said they will invest up to $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds into the project.
Ada County early last year was charging $2,000 per case and making a profit of about $1,500 per case. From fiscal year 2015 to November 2019, Ada County made $1,210,568 in fees from contracts with counties and reservations, the Idaho Press previously reported.
“I don’t feel like we’re losing enough revenue to warrant not helping get this done,” Owens told the Idaho Press last year. “It makes my heart happy to know that we’re going to be able to put this together.”
