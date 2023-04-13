Originally published April 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.
The Idaho Department of Commerce is inviting local businesses interested in selling their products abroad to attend informational meetings throughout April and June with the state’s international trade representatives from China, Mexico, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.
The meetings will focus on market overviews of the countries, including market trends, opportunities and potential challenges, Idaho Department of Commerce spokesperson Cody Allred told the Idaho Capital Sun.
Allred said in an email that the meetings are open to business owners, sales representatives and business development representatives interested in receiving advice for exporting Idaho goods and services abroad.
“These trade office meetings are open to Idaho businesses in any industry, so any industry in Idaho could benefit from these meetings,” Allred said. “The department does partner with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Export Assistance Center, the Idaho District Export Council and the U.S. Small Business Administration in executing the event.”
To schedule a meeting, visit the department’s website.
- Meetings with Taiwan and South East Asia Office Manager Eddie Yen are taking place this week until Friday.
- Meetings with China Trade Office Manager Tara Qu are taking place April 10-21.
- Meetings with Mexico Trade Office Manager Fabiola McClellan will take place June 5-16.
Small businesses lead Idaho exports; department offers grant opportunities
Data from the Idaho Department of Commerce shows that in 2021, Idaho exported $3.8 billion worth of products, with its top exports including food and agriculture followed by electrical equipment and machinery, and chemicals and fertilizers.
Nearly 90% of those exports came from small businesses, according to the department’s website.
In addition to offering meetings with international liaisons, Allred said the department’s international team focuses on helping small businesses sell their products and services abroad.
“Idaho Commerce also offers services to businesses such as export consulting, market research, due diligence on potential buyers, and hands-on support at international trade shows and on trade missions,” she said.
Allred said the department offers financial support for small businesses through Idaho’s State Trade Expansion Program, known as the STEP grant. According to the department’s website, eligible businesses can use the STEP grant to fund marketing projects that would increase their exports such as foreign sales trips, trade missions, services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and website development.
The program began in 2011, and it has since helped Idaho businesses receive positive returns on their investments.
Between 2021 and 2022, Idaho received $445,000 in STEP funds for 55 small businesses, with 24 of those businesses joining the program for the first time. According to the department of commerce website, those businesses received a $5-to-$1 return on investment.
Boise aerospace company shares success story with STEP grant
AeroLEDS, a Boise-based aerospace lighting manufacturer, has received STEP grants since 2015 and uses the funds to attend international trade shows.
AeroLEDS operations manager Susan Calvin told the Idaho Capital Sun that since it became a company in 2006, her team has traveled to the United Kingdom, France, Singapore and Australia each multiple times using grant funds. To apply, Calvin said companies must complete an online application through the department’s website.
Calvin said the grant has helped the company increase its international presence — exporting its products to countries including Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Africa, Singapore, India and Mexico, among others.
“Prior to having these opportunities, we didn’t see a whole lot of business through our resellers, but now we’re getting bigger and bigger purchase orders,” she said in a phone interview. “So that’s an indication that we’re becoming more well known in those areas, and customers are starting to ask for our product.”
Calvin said the department gives Idaho businesses their own booth at trade shows and provides liaisons between international markets and Idaho businesses. While attending trade shows with the department, she said she has connected with other aerospace companies from Idaho.
“It’s easier when you’re with a group of people and they have a pavilion that you can be a part of,” she said. “It’s just a really great opportunity, and I strongly recommend it for companies who are wanting to branch out internationally to get involved.”