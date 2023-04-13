Idaho Department of Commerce

The Idaho Department of Commerce gives booth spaces for Idaho businesses to show their products at the 2017 IWA Outdoor Classics trade show in Germany. The department offers services to businesses such as export consulting, market research, due diligence on potential buyers, and support at international trade shows and missions.

 Courtesy of Idaho Department of Commerce

Originally published April 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Department of Commerce is inviting local businesses interested in selling their products abroad to attend informational meetings throughout April and June with the state’s international trade representatives from China, Mexico, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Top destinations for Idaho exports 2021

Idaho exported $3.8 billion worth of products to 157 countries in 2021 led by food and agriculture and electrical equipment and machinery.

