The Ford Idaho Center is hosting Paint Night with The Angry Easel as part of its Bright Lights Festival from 7–9 p.m. Friday.
The painting setup will be located at the Sports Center floor. A special Paint Night ticket is required to attend. Admission includes all of the materials needed to paint your own holiday-themed work of art, guided by The Angry Easel. Your ticket also includes a drink or appetizer. Attendees are also welcome to paint whatever inspires them.
The Idaho Bright Lights Festival in the Ford Idaho Horse Park features live entertainment, holiday shopping, children’s activities, and holiday lights.
“Your safety at any of our events is our top priority,” the Ford Idaho Center stated in the event announcement. “This event is being held following the guidelines set in place by the state and health district.”
PPE will be available for free to all attendees, the announcement also stated, as well as hand sanitizer stations throughout the event space. This event will take place mostly outdoors to eliminate common touch points that could be contaminated. Staff will clean common areas (tables, doors, etc.) frequently.
Community Calendar, Dec. 9
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Meridian — Holiday Break Camps, 9:30 a.m., The Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Once and Future Books in-store shopping appointments begin at 10 a.m. Please check availability, 1310 W. State St.
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps in-person and virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons, 3:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Kids Craft Crew, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — LABrary, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Pajama/Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Two Men and A Body — “hilarious murder mystery dinner show,” 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.