Medical Marijuana06.JPG

Different strains of marijuana flower are available for purchase at The Coughie Pot in Sumpter, Oregon. The shop’s owner was involved in a medical marijuana ballot initiative in Idaho.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published April 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Despite public support and more than 10 years worth of efforts to create medical marijuana programs in Idaho — through bills before the Idaho Legislature and petitions seeking to qualify ballot initiatives for an election — all have failed.

Recommended for you

Load comments