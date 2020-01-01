BOISE — The gymnasium at Bishop Kelly High School was alive with energy Monday as football players from Ohio University and the University of Nevada came together in a friendly competition to assemble as many meals as possible in a 90-minute time span.
The teams, in town to compete in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday at Albertsons Stadium, participated in the event to benefit the Idaho Foodbank.
Albertsons joined with the Idaho Foodbank and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to host the first "Tackle Hunger" event, which is planned to become a new annual tradition. The meals included hearty fare such as red lentil jambalaya, mashed potatoes, and beef.
Both teams frantically packaged meals until the whistle blew, with a goal of producing more than 40,000 meals. The competition ended with the two teams packaging 40,320 meals for people living with hunger in Idaho. According to the Foodbank, one in eight Idahoans struggle with hunger.
An additional 21,000 meals donated by co-sponsors J.R. Simplot Company, Idaho Grower Shippers Association, and the Agri Beef Co. will be added to the final number of meals packed by the players, according to an Idaho Foodbank press release.
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game starts at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are available at famousidahopotatobowl.com.