TODAY
A "Neighborhood Foodraiser," hosted by J.R. Simplot Company, is offering locally-produced frozen foods to be ordered online then picked up in Boise. The efforts help support the Idaho Food Bank, J.R. Simplot Company announced in a press release.
Treasure Valley food enthusiasts can make online orders of discounted frozen foods — from fruit and vegetables to, of course, potato products. Online ordering is available now at Buy.Simplotfoods.com. The pickup date is July 10 in the parking lot at 403 W. Myrtle Street, near 11th Street, in downtown Boise. In April and May, Simplot held Foodraisers in Caldwell, Buhl and Pocatello in support of local nonprofits, according to the release. Simplot employees will take extra precautions to ensure all packaging is clean and to limit any contact with customers, who won’t have to leave their car.
“We know this is a difficult time for a lot of people and we wanted to put our resources to work making a difference in our local communities," Kurt Myers, vice president, marketing for Simplot Food Group, said in the release.
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. This popular fitness event, featuring a 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, is going virtual. The event, which normally takes place in May, is now scheduled for September, and will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. The only requirement is the race be done between Sept. 18-26 and the RaceJoy app tracks the time and distance.
Here's how it works:
- Participants select a pre-designed course when they register or choose the “Run Anywhere” option for a 5K, 10K or Half Marathon.
- St. Luke’s FitOne will mail race packets in September for free. Inside is a race shirt, bib, finisher medal, breakfast bag from Albertsons and more. Participants must sign up by Sept. 9 to make sure to get a packet before the start of race week.
- Registration is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.
“We are excited to create an event this year to support our participants, sponsors and community that reflects our current circumstances," Eric Stride, St. Luke's FitOne executive director, said in the release. "While the event won’t be quite the same this year, the virtual version has its own great benefits like the flexibility to run where and when you want, no parking problems, and no nerves at the crowded starting line.”
Also Today
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Caldwell — C-Town Karaoke Competition, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Garden City — Taryn Seattl, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Online — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m. Eventbrite.
Nampa — Silver Screen on the Green — “Incredibles 2,” 8:30 p.m., Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Kuna — Movies on the Greenbelt “Maleficent 2,” 10 p.m., behind City Hall, 751 W. Fourth St.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In. Doors open at 9 p.m. “Inside Out” is at 9:55 p.m.; “Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back” is at 11:45 p.m.