UPDATE: With the support of many volunteers, the city of Nampa and the Ford Idaho Center, the Idaho Foodbank will hold another mass food distribution on Wednesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food runs out, at the Ford Idaho Center. More distribution events in Nampa are slated for April 14 and April 28.
The Idaho Press covered the distribution event on Feb. 24. Here's that story:
NAMPA — At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, the first car arrived at the Ford Idaho Center parking lot.
An hour and a half later, at least 100 cars had lined up. A couple hours after that, volunteers began distributing the nearly 3,000 available boxes of food.
The line for the mass food distribution stretched around the perimeter of the lot. By the early afternoon, the wait varied from 10 to 45 minutes. Around 60 volunteers helped with the effort.
By 2:30 p.m., all the food had been delivered.
“It gets me a little panicked. But we get through it,” said Brandon Weast, one of the event’s organizers. “Just remember to keep calm. We’ve done this many, many, many times. It’s just more cars.”
A similar event took place in Nampa two weeks ago, and others have happened about once a month since last summer. The free food fills a big need.
One in seven Idahoans are projected to experience food insecurity due to the pandemic, and one in five Idaho children could be living in hunger, according to Idaho Foodbank Chief Development Officer Morgan Wilson.
Wednesday’s event was in partnership with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Box Program.
After the pandemic started, Weast got in touch with the Idaho Foodbank, the city of Nampa and the Ford Idaho Center. He volunteers with Team Rubicon, which delivers aid following natural disasters, and has been involved with a number of food distribution events in the past year.
“People are still being troubled by jobs and loss of hours and staying home and trying to make ends meet,” Weast said. “You can just clearly see the issues that people are having. It’s good to be able to help out even if it’s just a couple of boxes of food. It puts money to bills or something else that’s needed.”
Vanessa Chaney received a box of food around 12:45 p.m. and planned to surprise a neighbor with it. Chaney said the neighbor has four children and only the husband is working.
“That’s just what neighbors do,” she said.
Chaney said the recent food distribution events are “the best thing going” because people don’t need to qualify for them. The food was available to anyone who drove by.
“It’s awesome. It’s the whole reason why I love this state,” Chaney said. “Everybody tries to take care of everybody here. I love it.”
Kathleen Tuck has volunteered at multiple food distribution events and said the operation was smoother Wednesday. She complimented people for being patient and kind.
As the communications director for the Nampa School District, she pointed out how some people in line included young students.
“They really need the food,” Tuck said. “It’s really humbling to know how great the need is.”
The boxes people received Wednesday included milk, potatoes, chicken, eggs and more. Weast estimated each box was about 34 pounds.
Several people at Wednesday’s event lost their job in the past year and didn’t previously envision needing food. To combat these challenges, the Idaho Foodbank has increased its distribution by an average of 40%, Wilson said.
Weast said helping people “makes the soul feel good.”
“I’ve seen people pull up in tears,” Weast said, “and drive away happy.”