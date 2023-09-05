Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners will consider ratifying earlier decisions from its budget process following allegations of open meetings law violation.

The board of commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Canyon County Commissioner’s meeting room at the courthouse (1115 Albany St., Caldwell) to consider ratifying two budget decisions: the Aug. 17 decision to publish the tentative budget, and the Aug. 30 decision to adopt the final budget.

Recommended for you

Load comments