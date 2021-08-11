Michael Joseph Vaughan

This photo of 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan was taken one month prior to his disappearance, according to the Fruitland Police Department.

 Fruitland Police Department

Originally published Aug. 10 on KTVB.COM.

FRUITLAND — Five-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27. Since then, local, state and federal law enforcement have launched and continued an extensive search for the boy.

On Tuesday, which marked two weeks since Vaughan disappeared, the Fruitland Police Department gave an update on the search. Officials said the search is ongoing and the focus has been on aerial and marine searches, including the miles of waterways in town.

"There are many miles of waterways in the Fruitland area and searching them is a momentous task," Fruitland Police said in a statement. "Residents may see search crews along the banks of canals and rivers this week and at any given time as we work to leave no stone unturned in our search for Michael."

Officials also announced that there is a new email for tips, findmichael@fruitland.org.

Police added that press briefings will be held when necessary to help with the search.

Vaughan is described as an active and inquisitive child and police have not ruled out that he may have wandered off. Officials ask residents to continue being vigilant and observant.

"Michael's family remains in our prayers and they remain fully cooperative with law enforcement. Please be respectful of their privacy during this difficult time," officials wrote.

Vaughan has blond hair, blue eyes, is about 3-foot-7 and weighs around 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt and dark blue briefs.

Michael also responds to the nickname "Monkey."

