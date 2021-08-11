We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
This photo of 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan was taken one month prior to his disappearance, according to the Fruitland Police Department.
FRUITLAND — Five-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27. Since then, local, state and federal law enforcement have launched and continued an extensive search for the boy.
On Tuesday, which marked two weeks since Vaughan disappeared, the Fruitland Police Department gave an update on the search. Officials said the search is ongoing and the focus has been on aerial and marine searches, including the miles of waterways in town.
"There are many miles of waterways in the Fruitland area and searching them is a momentous task," Fruitland Police said in a statement. "Residents may see search crews along the banks of canals and rivers this week and at any given time as we work to leave no stone unturned in our search for Michael."