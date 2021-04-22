MERIDIAN — Precision rifle shooting requires a sense of rhythm. Rachel Engels, a senior at Centennial High School, gets into her "mood" with music. Aubrey Anderson, a sophomore at Kuna High School, uses skills she learned as a former competitive dancer to memorize a routine that helps her hit a pinhead-sized target more than 30 feet downrange.
Both girls are hitting the right notes.
Next month, as repeat state champions in air rifle and small-bore rifle competition, they'll compete in the National Junior Olympic Championships (21 and younger) in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Engels, 18, and Anderson, 16, are members of Meridian Optimist Junior Rifle Club. It's the third time Engels has qualified for the National Junior Olympic Championships, and it's Anderson's second.
Both qualified for last year's event, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Junior Olympic Championships will host several types of shooting competitions, including rifle, pistol and shotgun, for men and women. Anderson will compete the air rifle competition, and Engels will shoot both an air rifle and a small-bore rifle. Engels said the rifles are like "very accurate BB-guns."
Competitors fire 60 shots over 90 minutes at targets 10 meters (about 33 feet) downrange.
"You take a Life Saver (candy) 10 meters and these kids shoot straight through the Life Saver without breaking it," said Jessica Anderson, Aubrey's mother.
An added challenge is the required clothing: "extremely heavy and thick" leather and canvas suits with flat, rigid shoes, Jessica Anderson said.
But the key to success is tempo. Firing, reloading and returning to the same position before firing again — that's where Aubrey Anderson's competitive dancing experience has been useful.
"Precision shooting is 10% physical and 90% mental," her mother said.
With this year's event happening as planned, Engels is looking forward to returning to the national stage while Aubrey Anderson is eager to test her abilities against some of the best junior shooters in the United States. She's hoping to impress college coaches and land a scholarship. Qualifying for the Olympics is also a possibility "if you're dedicated enough."
"It's just really exciting to get to this level and be able to experience these new things," Anderson said.
Engels this fall will attend Akron University in Ohio on a rifle scholarship. She's already a national champion, although not in the U.S. — she won a national tournament in Canada several years ago. At this year's Junior Olympics, Engels said she's excited to see the friends she made at past tournaments. And she's eager to hear the ’80s music often played at the tournament that helps her groove through her routine.
Engels said she's not very competitive and hasn't excelled at team sports, but in competitive shooting, "I can just stay in my own lane and focus on competing with myself."
"When you're competing against yourself, you can get yourself calm and just focus downrange," she said.