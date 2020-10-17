BOISE — On Monday, Brad Bigford went through a list of patients who had signed up for a flu shot and started making cancellations. The nurse practitioner and owner of the small business Table Rock Mobile Medicine hadn’t received his complete shipment of vaccines yet for the year. He ran out of them this week.
Bigford, like other health care providers, procures flu shot vaccines through large distributing companies, who in turn buy them from the manufacturer directly. Health care providers purchase their shipment of flu vaccines — a process called “pre-booking” — in February or March, to prepare for the next flu season, which usually begins in October. Most health care providers in the Treasure Valley did that months ago.
Then the coronavirus arrived and changed everything.
Concern about illness in general skyrocketed. Health officials warned about the possibility of getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. All that concern led to a sharp increase in the demand for flu shots — one health care providers weren’t anticipating when they ordered their shipments of the vaccine.
“Most (providers) put in their shipments based on a normal year,” said Devin Trone, owner of Medicap Pharmacy in Meridian. “The manufacturers and the providers based everything off of February and March.”
Regular flu vaccines can be difficult to come by right now for some providers. Trone said he’s paying three times the normal cost to obtain vaccines. Scott Milner, senior director of pharmacy for St. Luke’s Health System, said last year’s flu season was uncharacteristically long. Plus, he said, across the country, this year’s flu season is off to a quick start, in terms of people catching the flu.
“While normally most vaccines are administered in the front half of the flu season, we are seeing a clean 50% (or more) increase of people getting their flu vaccines when comparing to previous year,” Milner said over email. “This is smart as we DO NOT have ANY data how the flu vaccine may interact with the COVID vaccine and as a result, many are wise to plan on making sure their flu vaccine is completed early.”
Milner said the health system’s community pharmacy partners and provider groups are “seeing difficulty in making sure their needs are met” due to increased demand. Flu vaccines typically come in shipments, and while St. Luke’s is on track to receive its shipments for a total of 87,000 vaccines, it has seen minor delays, he wrote.
Sometimes, when providers are in between shipments, it can appear as if there is a shortage as well, according to Ryan Farrington, Saint Alphonsus Health System’s pharmacy director. Saint Alphonsus hasn’t had a problem obtaining vaccines, he said.
Nationally speaking, there isn’t a shortage of flu shot vaccines, said Julie Swann, a professor and department head at North Carolina State University, who was on loan as a science advisor for the H1N1 pandemic response. Across the country, the CDC estimates manufacturers will supply 194 million to 198 million doses of the vaccine. That's compared to 174.5 million in the 2019-2020 flu season, and 169.1 million in the flu season before that.
Swann said it’s possible, though, that while bigger chain health systems and pharmacies might not be noticing any difficulty in obtaining the vaccine, smaller companies might be. “The hospitals and the pharmacies would have very direct links to the manufacturers,” she said.
Swann referenced an online resource to find a flu vaccine, vaccinefinder.org. And while the site does offer locations for flu vaccines, it, too, acknowledges the fact that there could be supply or distribution questions when it comes to the product.
“At this time, some locations may show no flu vaccine available — even when supplies are in place,” the site reads. “Please call a location to confirm availability.”
The site indicates whether a given location accepts insurance and walk-ins, but instructs patients to contact their insurance providers to confirm vaccine coverage and cost.
Bigford was frustrated with the lack of vaccine supply, but what’s most important, he said, is that people receive flu shots at all.
“My whole thing is I just want people to get them,” he said.