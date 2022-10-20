Support Local Journalism


This year's flu season is anticipated to be worse than it was in 2019, said Patrice Burgess, executive medical director at Saint Alphonsus. 

"We're concerned that we might have a more significant flu season for a couple of reasons: one is we normally get a little bit of natural immunity from the flu as well as from the immunization, and these last couple of years with masking and the other precautions people have been taking, we just haven't had very much flu so people haven't had that opportunity," Burgess said. "The other reason is we've seen in the other part of the world, Australia in particular, when their seasons are opposite to us, that they have had kind of a bigger than normal flu season."

