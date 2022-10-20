This year's flu season is anticipated to be worse than it was in 2019, said Patrice Burgess, executive medical director at Saint Alphonsus.
"We're concerned that we might have a more significant flu season for a couple of reasons: one is we normally get a little bit of natural immunity from the flu as well as from the immunization, and these last couple of years with masking and the other precautions people have been taking, we just haven't had very much flu so people haven't had that opportunity," Burgess said. "The other reason is we've seen in the other part of the world, Australia in particular, when their seasons are opposite to us, that they have had kind of a bigger than normal flu season."
In partnership with Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise, the Idaho Immunization Coalition is hosting a drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Consulate of Mexico parking lot, located at 701 Morrison Knudsen Plaza Lane in Boise.
"It's all no cost," said Heather Gagliano, operations and education director at the Idaho Immunization Coalition. "If we're able to bill insurance for our enhanced flu, then we will, but if people don't have insurance they will not receive a bill from us. Even if they do have insurance, they won’t receive a bill."
The clinic will have flu shots available for anyone over the age of 2, enhanced flu shots for those over 65, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for those 12 and up. Gagliano said people attending the clinic should bring an insurance card and their COVID-19 vaccination card.
"No one likes feeling miserable from the flu. Not only are you helping protect yourself from being sick, hospitalized or even passing away potentially or having complications, you're also reducing the risk of spreading it to other people," Gagliano said. "Same thing goes for COVID-19. Even though we're not in the same place that we were a year ago or two years ago, you still want to reduce the risk of getting sick and reduce your risk of potentially giving it to another person."
Flu season, Burgess said, begins in October and ends around April.
"The recommendation is that you get your flu shot in by the end of October so that you're protected during that time, where we see that increase of November, December, peaking January, February and as it goes down in March, but each year is a little different," Burgess said. "Some years, we get a peak earlier on and just November, December, and other years it happens a little bit later. The flu is interesting because each year it changes. The vaccine is changed every year to hopefully best match the strains that are going around."
Flu transmission often is determined by how soon the weather turns, Burgess said.
"A lot of transmission is related to people being in close quarters," Burgess said. "As the winter gets colder, people are more indoors."
As flu season begins, Burgess is also aware of the coronavirus cases. Right now, she said, the Treasure Valley is out of the high transmission rate and in the substantial transmission rate as the cases per 100,000 have been dropping.
"We're cautiously optimistic," Burgess said. "We know, having watched COVID for the last two and a half years, that it is capable of coming up with new variants that are more transmissible. Omicron is very transmissible.”
According to the Idaho Official Resources for COVID-19, 110,930 people in Idaho have only received one of the two dose vaccines while 960,770 people in Idaho are fully vaccinated and 452,540 people have received a booster dose.
Pharmacist Jennifer Newkirk works at Vic's Family Pharmacy in Nampa and said that she has seen a lot of people getting flu shots this year.
"I’m actually seeing more than usual which is good," Newkirk said.
In contrast, Newkirk said, people rarely come in to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the vaccine has an expiration date, that leads to doses getting tossed in the trash, Newkirk said.
"The booster shot isn’t expiring. I have several people every day getting that, but first doses are maybe one every month – it’s pretty bad," Newkirk said. "But I have to have it stocked to be able to supply it to people who want it."
Flu shots, vaccines and boosters are available at many locations in the Treasure Valley.