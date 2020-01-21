BOISE — At least 12 people have died of flu-related causes throughout the state this season, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Of the 12, three were children, Dr. Christine Hahn said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. Two lived in eastern Idaho and one in northern Idaho.
Hahn, the medical director for DHW's Division of Public Health, said this season's flu reports seem to be on par with past years so far. In the 2018-2019 flu season, there were 58 flu-related deaths recorded, and 101 flu-related deaths were reported in 2017-2018.
However, it is unusual to have so many children dying, she said. Prior to this season, which started Oct. 1 and ends in late March, one flu-related death had occurred among Idaho children in the last five years. Most deaths involved adults over the age of 50.
Hahn said influenza B strains appear to be affecting Idaho children more heavily — and might be the cause for at least one of the three deaths — reflecting national trends.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 39 pediatric flu-related deaths reported in the U.S. as of Jan. 11. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with B strains and 11 with A strains. Hahn said the overall number only includes one of the Idaho cases and has yet to be updated.
Mark Snider, a spokesman for St. Alphonsus Health System, said about 530 flu tests had been performed at hospitals in Boise and Nampa this season as of Jan. 18. Of those tests, 68 people were positive for influenza B and 11 for influenza A, and six patients were admitted for their symptoms.
"Our flu trends seem to mirror what the CDC is reporting," Snider added.
Anita Kissee Wilder, a spokeswoman for St. Luke's Health System, said its Treasure Valley hospitals and clinics have seen the same amount of positive flu tests as was reported during this time last season, which is "right on trend with past years."
Hahn said this year's flu shot primarily protects against A strains, since those tend to circulate in the early part of the season. But the vaccine does offer some immunity against the B strains.
"Even with an imperfect match, there still appears to be some protection, meaning it's still worth doing," she said. "On the face of it, it does seem like we're being hit particularly hard. We'll know more by the end of the season."
Hahn said while people are encouraged to get vaccinated prior to the official start of the season, they are able to get a flu shot at any point.
In past years, she has even seen a bulk of the cases occurring in February — a month before the season's typical end. However, Hahn said, DHW officials will continue to track flu reports through May.
Hahn said typical flu symptoms — which can be alleviated with antiviral medications — include sore throat, headache, fever, fatigue and body aches. Children also may experience nausea or vomiting, but that is uncommon in adults.
"The sooner you get in, the better," she said. "As soon as you start to feel that fever, that headache, that sore throat, go on into urgent care or your doctor and get checked out."
Tips for staying healthy, according to Hahn:
- Get vaccinated.
- Avoid close contact with others.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
To learn more about flu activity in Idaho, visit flu.idaho.gov.