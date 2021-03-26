During the fall and winter coronavirus surge, two of the most common respiratory viruses fell by the wayside.
Recorded cases of influenza and RSV, or Respiratory Syntactical Virus, are down for the 2020-2021 seasons.
In Idaho, officials have identified 5 flu deaths in the 2020-2021 season so far. Influenza seasons usually begin in the fall before dying down in the spring. By January 2020, Idaho had already recorded 12 flu deaths in the 2019-2020 season, according to the Idaho Press.
“We just aren’t seeing those patients (suffering badly from influenza) right now,” said Dr. Samuel Zuckerman, who provides critical care for children at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. “Nobody is. It’s not just EIRMC. That’s everywhere. And it’s not just the U.S.”
Nationally, flu spread “remains lower than usual for this time of year,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest weekly influenza surveillance report. The CDC said 0.2% of all influenza tests conducted this season proved positive, confirming more than 1,600 cases between late September and late March. Idaho officials say around 1% of tests for RSV are returning positive this season, well below typical years.
Some doctors once worried that flu would combine dangerously with the coronavirus. But initial evidence says that hasn’t happened.
The flu is much less deadly than COVID-19. In the past 11 years, the flu has killed 430 Idahoans, the Post Register previously reported. In slightly more than one year of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1,900 Idahoans.
As of Monday, four of the five people who died with the flu this season in Idaho had both influenza and coronavirus infections, the state’s influenza tracker says.
Around 1.5% of all ER visits this flu season have been for “influenza-like illness,” according to the state.
“We’ve seen a far, far lighter flu season than we had anticipated or we had ever in the past,” EIRMC administrator David Hoffenberg said at a March 4 regional health board meeting.
“I think last year around this time … we were seeing unprecedented respiratory disease in our ERs. And that’s not COVID-related,” Hoffenberg told officials. “We were tracking all respiratory as a percentage of our overall ER visits. And we were as high as 40% at that point in April and March of last year.”
Some experts say this year’s decline in flu cases and deaths is due to more people practicing measures that prevent the spread of coronavirus — wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick.
“This is great news for all of us,” said Dr. Martha Buitrago, an Idaho Falls infectious disease doctor. She said it means “there are more benefits to good, common-sense measures than just preventing COVID.”
Buitrago and Zuckerman hope the public can learn lessons from the slow flu and RSV season.
“More than anything,” Zuckerman said he wants people to be diligent about washing their hands.
Buitrago said some patients have told her they plan to continue to wear masks at times.
“The people that want to hear the message from washing hands, distancing and masks heard the message. I think those people are going to choose to wear masks at least in the winter,” she said.