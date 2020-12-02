NAMPA — A memorial with flowers, candles and a small stuffed unicorn marks the intersection where a Nampa girl was struck and killed by a pickup Tuesday afternoon while crossing the street.
Officials have not released the girl’s name or age. A second girl was also hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nampa resident Moriah Figueroa, though she does not know the family involved, was among those who came to place items at the makeshift memorial, at the corner of Midland Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue. No one in particular had organized the memorial, according to Figueroa, who herself is a mother of young children.
“We just came by to drop off some flowers and some candles, to kind of bring a light to the corner so that people who are driving by can see and know what happened here, so that people will hopefully drive safer in the area,” she said, tears filling her eyes. “And just so that the family knows that there are other families out there that are hurting with them, and that they’re not alone.”
Police were called to the intersection at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday after the two girls were hit by a Ford F-150. The 23-year-old man who was driving the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with police, the department said. His name has not been released.
The intersection has traffic lights and crosswalk signals on all four sides. Three girls were crossing Midland when two were struck by a pickup turning south onto Midland from Roosevelt, according to police. Other details from the crash have not been released.
A day earlier, a 12-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a pickup while riding his scooter through a crosswalk in Star. That incident happened around the same time of day, close to 5 p.m. The sun set at about 5:10 p.m.