BOISE — Jonathan Ventura’s first visit to Boise started with an adventure. He had flown in from Los Angeles on Labor Day morning, and just 20 minutes after his friend, Hali Passey, picked him up from the airport, he had finished inflating a double-ring inner tube in the Barber Park parking lot. They were ready to float the Boise River.
“Since it’s something that I’ve never done personally, even before here, we figured why not do something like that together for the first time?” Ventura said. “More adventures and more memories.”
Each year, thousands of people float the stretch of the Boise River between Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park. People can rent rafts and other floating equipment from the outfitter in Barber Park or bring their own. The float typically takes two to three hours, and Labor Day is traditionally the last official day of the Boise River float season, according to Ada County Parks and Waterways’ website.
Becky Hansen and her sister, Ann Manning, had rented rafts and were readying their children for the float Monday morning. Part of the family had already done a float that summer, but for most, it was their first time. The family likes floating on Labor Day because there are fewer people on the river, Hansen said.
“I think it’s relaxing and it’s a fun, local thing to do with family,” Hansen said.
Some people do the float any time of year.
“Weather doesn’t really slow us down,” said Michael Parker, who was preparing to float the river on his stand-up paddle board while his friends, Don Watson and James Olson, kayaked with Watson’s dogs. “We do year-round outdoor stuff. It just changes how you do it.”
Though the number of people getting ready to float seemed lighter than usual, this float season broke records, said Scott Koberg, director of Ada County Parks and Waterways. Record-setting hot summer weather prompted more people to float starting in June, earlier in the season than usual, he said. The county works with a vendor to rent equipment and shuttle people between Barber and Ann Morrison parks, if they need transportation. But this year, the county had trouble filling all of its seasonal positions amidst one of the busiest summers in its history, Koberg said.
Locals and visitors alike flock to the river to experience the outdoor, recreational experience the area offers, Koburg said. On some of the busy weekends, Koberg started taking photos of the license plates in the parking lot to see where people were visiting from. One weekend, he saw 45 different state license plates, and a District of Columbia plate.
“So almost the entirety of the states is going here,” Koburg said. He is only missing plates from Delaware, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, and West Virginia.
Koberg would like to keep closer track of how many people float each year. He thinks counting cars in Barber Park’s parking lot and counting the number of people floating under the first bridge after the park — the Park Center Boulevard bridge — would help them develop an accurate snapshot for the whole summer, he said. From there, they could estimate how many dollars from outside of the area are being invested into the county and its infrastructure, Koburg said.
“For taxpayers to know that in Ada County would be really great,” he said.
People who park in Barber Park have to pay a $7 fee, and some of that money goes toward county projects, including trail system and Greenbelt improvements, Koberg said.
“Those are all related to property values and the value of your community and how you feel about being a part of a community that does take pride in caring for park, waterway, trail, and pathway resources,” Koberg said.
For Bob Spencer, a recent retiree, floating the river regularly has turned into an unexpected pastime. He and his wife moved to the area in November from Concord, California. Since June, Spencer and his grandson, Dominic, have been floating the river once per week.
“To me, it’s being in God’s creation and just floating in it for two hours,” Spencer said.
“This is the first time I’ve really enjoyed the creation, outside of the beach in Southern Cal,” he said.