In fall of 2022, Duck Club, the founders of Boise’s annual Treefort Music Festival, launched Flipside Fest, a new local arts and music festival in Garden City, sort of mini-Treefort style. According to a press release about its return, Flipside will be back in its old Garden City haunts with events slated Sept. 22-24, and featuring more than 70 artists and bands from Boise and around the country, as well as a few international artists.
Like its bigger and older sibling, Treefort, Flipside Fest doesn’t take place in a single venue; it’s spread throughout Garden City’s Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create district. Participating venues include Visual Arts Collective, Barbarian Brewing, Coiled Wines, Push & Pour, Roots Market, Sandbar at Riverside Hotel, Somewhere Bar, Surel’s Place and Telaya Wine Co.
Headlining Flipside Fest on Friday, Sept. 22, is electronic artist George Clanton, Australian “psych-surf-farm rockers” Babe Rainbow and dance pop siblings, Frost Children. Saturday’s headliners are The Walkmen, who also played in Boise 10 years ago at Treefort’s second annual festival in 2013, and the Japanese indie quartet, CHAI. The festival closes out on Sunday with Los Angeles-based punk rock band The Regrettes headlining the main stage.
Festival passes are available for purchase for $89, which includes admission to all venues for all three days, plus the Late Night Afterparties. On Sept. 1 the price goes up to $99. Single-day passes are $49 and kids under 4 get in free.
Check out Duck Club’s “Flipside Fest 2023” playlist on Spotify to get a taste of what’s to come. You can purchase passes and find additional information about the festival at flipsidefest.com.
FLIPSIDE FEST 2023 COMPLETE LINEUPThe Walkmen, The Regrettes, George Clanton, Babe Rainbow, CHAI, Magic Sword, Eggy, Frost Children, Cable Ties, Roar, Iguana Death Cult, Spoon Benders, De Lux (DJ set), The Shivas, 26fix, The Red Pears, Sego, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Jeff Crosby, Harmless, Angel Abaya, Death’s Dynamic Shroud, Club Chow, Lobo Lara, Afrosonics, Healing Potpourri, Moon Owl’s Mages, Mexican Slum Rats, 60 Juno, Causeway, Chief Broom, Blix, Plum Vision, Nick Delffs, Mungo, Hillfolk Noir, St. Terrible, Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers, Rat Champion, Ealdor Bealu, RahKeem, Sheep Bridge Jumpers, Crush The Monster, Mandias, The BOMB Pulse, Floating Witch’s Head, Trauma Kit, aka Belle, Ryan Curtis, Papas, Sunsmith, Bittermint, Dan Costello, Strangelily, Aterrima, Orographic, Josh Mansell, Wet Pet, Nuppeppo, Petal Party, Porcelain Tongue, Mall Goth Moths, Bone Haus, No Can Fly, Bet On Red, The Madcap Laughs, Bailey Allen Baker, Boise Rock School, xox, Tyrus Newell, Moon Reservoir, Trippy Hearts, Rodeo Screams, Data Lake, Black Spring.