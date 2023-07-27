Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In fall of 2022, Duck Club, the founders of Boise’s annual Treefort Music Festival, launched Flipside Fest, a new local arts and music festival in Garden City, sort of mini-Treefort style. According to a press release about its return, Flipside will be back in its old Garden City haunts with events slated Sept. 22-24, and featuring more than 70 artists and bands from Boise and around the country, as well as a few international artists.

Like its bigger and older sibling, Treefort, Flipside Fest doesn’t take place in a single venue; it’s spread throughout Garden City’s Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create district. Participating venues include Visual Arts Collective, Barbarian Brewing, Coiled Wines, Push & Pour, Roots Market, Sandbar at Riverside Hotel, Somewhere Bar, Surel’s Place and Telaya Wine Co.

Recommended for you

Load comments