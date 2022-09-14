Support Local Journalism


BOISE — In an unusual twist, a longtime GOP state senator from Boise has endorsed a Democrat in November for his current seat over the Republican who defeated him in the May GOP primary.

The endorsement of Rick Just by Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, was announced by Just this week on social media. Martin, asked if he’d ever endorsed a Democrat over a Republican before, told the Idaho Press on Wednesday, “No, and I don’t think I’ve ever voted for a Democrat.”

