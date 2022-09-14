BOISE — In an unusual twist, a longtime GOP state senator from Boise has endorsed a Democrat in November for his current seat over the Republican who defeated him in the May GOP primary.
The endorsement of Rick Just by Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, was announced by Just this week on social media. Martin, asked if he’d ever endorsed a Democrat over a Republican before, told the Idaho Press on Wednesday, “No, and I don’t think I’ve ever voted for a Democrat.”
In a statement Martin provided to Just, Martin said, “Rick Just will work hard for education in Idaho. He has the knowledge, wisdom and experience to be a great state senator. He has integrity, is principled and is honest.”
Just faces current first-term state Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, on the November ballot; she defeated Martin with 53% of the vote to his 41% in the primary.
Just, the former longtime communications chief for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the author of 12 books, said of Martin, “We’ve been talking back and forth since the primary, and he made it very clear that he’s concerned about education particularly, and what might happen in the Senate if we get people who are not as supportive for education as Fred has been, as many others in the Legislature have been.”
Just said both he and Martin faulted Galloway, a former teacher turned businesswoman, for supporting private-school vouchers and voting against the funding bills this year for colleges and universities and Idaho Public Television, among other issues. “All of those are kind of bomb-throwing things that he wasn’t interested in having in the Senate,” Just said, “and he just finally decided, ‘yes, I’m just going to endorse you.’”
Martin is a fifth-term state senator and current chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee; he’s a retired teacher and businessman. He confirmed the statement he’d provided to Just but said he didn’t want to comment further, saying, “It’s not about me. It’s about Mr. Just.”
Just said, “I hope this is a trend. (Former GOP state Rep.) Steve Smylie endorses me. Jerry Evans, former (Republican) superintendent of public instruction, endorses me. There are others.” Just said he hopes that in any race, based on the candidates’ positions, “that moderate Republicans will say, ‘you know, there’s something to do with the state over the party.’”
Galloway, who declined to comment for this story, says on her campaign website that she is “pro-freedom, pro-education, and believes in low taxes.” Her campaign slogan is, “Codi Galloway, for Idaho Families.”
In video clips posted on her campaign website, she touted successful state legislation that passed this year to increase funding for teachers’ health insurance; to provide grants to parents for their students’ education-related expenses; and to address students with dyslexia.
Two years ago, Martin defeated Just, 53% to 47%; but two years before that, in 2018, Martin defeated Democratic challenger Jim Bratnober by just six votes. The legislative district, District 15, is one of Idaho’s few swing districts, electing both Democrats and Republicans. Current lawmakers representing the district, in addition to Republicans Martin and Galloway, include Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.
“We often call it a purple district,” Just said. He said he’s been talking to voters in the district to “find out what they’re thinking, and it’s no big secret: They want better funding for education, they want property tax relief, affordable housing is huge, public lands comes up. … They don’t have to be partisan issues.”
Just said while he’s always been a Democrat, “I’m not a super-partisan person by any means. … I vote for Republicans, too.”
