FBI raids

FBI and Homeland Security conducted raids throughout the Treasure Valley on Aug. 22, 2018, including two houses on South Pasa Tiempo Way in Eagle owned by members of the Babichenko family.

 File photo/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published March 23 on KTVB.COM.

Five people convicted in connection to a multi-million-dollar scheme involving counterfeit cell phones and cell phone accessories have received federal prison sentences, following three days of hearings at the federal courthouse in Boise. A sixth person, who pleaded guilty and did not stand trial, will serve probation.

Recommended for you

Load comments