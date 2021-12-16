Five people were rescued by U.S Fish and Wildlife and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office after the hunters’ boat capsized on Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge near Smith’s Island on Thursday morning.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Regional Law Enforcement Specialist Ray Portwood and Canyon County Idaho’s Sheriff’s Deputy, Sgt. Jason Roberts, located the hunters and their submerged boat.
After reports came in regarding an active search and rescue, two adults and three children were pulled to safety, where they were found on the bank of the Snake River after they swam in 45-degree water to an island nearby, according to a press release.
“I’m glad we were on our regular patrol with our partners from Canyon County at the time and were able to quickly reach the people,” Portwood said. “It is amazing that someone didn’t drown in the fast running cold water. This serves as a sobering reminder to follow all boating regulations and not overload your boat. This could have been a tragedy for several families.”
The agencies’ reports indicate the hunters’ boat was over maximum capacity, and the hunters were not wearing lifejackets, the release said.
The submerged boat is currently located the Homedale RV park area along the shallow part of the channel after breaking free from Smith’s Island.
