Josh Hurwit, United States Attorney for the District of Idaho, delivers remarks regarding the U.S. vs. Babichenko trial verdict during a press conference in Boise, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE – Five people, including four members of the Babichenko family, have been convicted by a federal jury for their role in a multimillion-dollar international cell phone counterfeiting scheme.

The five were convicted after their second trial in the case and now face up to 20 years in prison and millions in fines; two others were acquitted.

