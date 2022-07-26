...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Five current Caldwell police officers and one former officer are under investigation by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) for potential decertification, Caldwell Police Department Chief Rex Ingram confirmed to KTVB. The officers under investigation work in patrol and investigations.
The individuals are being investigated for allegedly violating policy but are not accused of criminal conduct, Ingram said. If the investigation finds any of the officers violated policy they could face discipline, termination or POST decertification.
A source with knowledge of the investigation told KTVB that at least one of the alleged policy violations has to do with an accusation of excessive force.
It is unclear if the allegations are related. Ingram told KTVB the allegations vary and are confidential. Most came up during the ongoing FBI investigation into current and former Caldwell police officers, which so far has resulted in one officer being indicted on federal felony charges.
"It's in the best interest of the department to have them be reassigned to protect the integrity of the investigation," Ingram told KTVB by phone on Monday.
Ingram said he pulled the officers off their duties because if the allegations are proven true and result in termination and de-certification, allowing them to continue working during the investigation opens the community and the agency up to more liability.
"Accountability was not always achieved in a timely manner prior to my appointment," Ingram said, noting the previous leadership allowed officer(s) to continue their normal duties during the FBI investigation.
The Caldwell Police Department has 78 sworn officers, including the chief. Ingram said losing five officers from the field does hurt the department.
The chief said he also plans to hire an outside investigator to conduct an internal affairs investigation into the allegations, simultaneous to the Idaho POST investigation.
Ingram does not have any indication as to when this POST investigation will be complete. KTVB has reached out to POST to gain more insight into the nature of the investigation, but as of Monday afternoon had not received a response.