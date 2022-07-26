Caldwell Police Department-1.jpg

The entrance of the Caldwell Police Department.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Originally published July 25 on KTVB.COM.

Five current Caldwell police officers and one former officer are under investigation by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) for potential decertification, Caldwell Police Department Chief Rex Ingram confirmed to KTVB. The officers under investigation work in patrol and investigations.

Rex Ingram

Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Rex Ingram delivers a eulogy for LAPD officer Fernando Arroyos. Ingram was named the next police chief of Caldwell in late June.

