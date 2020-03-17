NAMPA — In the midst of the current stream of coronavirus-related updates and closures, anglers may especially welcome the chance to get out on the Boise River this spring for some peaceful solitude.
Millions of fish populating Idaho rivers are grown in hatcheries around the state, supporting an industry that pumps hundreds of millions of dollars into the economy each year.
Each year, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game hatches 30 million fish. That’s mid-scale in comparison to some of the operations around the American West, but still a significant amount.
As its main stocking season begins to ramp up, the Department of Fish and Game’s hatchery program has to be prepared to keep ecosystems and anglers up and running.
Gene McPherson, Idaho’s hatchery manager, said 16 million of the hatchery-raised fish are anadromous, meaning they hatch in fresh water, move to salt water, then return to fresh water to spawn. Those chinook and sockeye salmon along with the venerable steelhead are grown in 11 of Idaho’s 19 hatcheries scattered around the state.
The other 14 million of Idaho’s hatchery-produced vertebrates are fish that will stay in state: rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, Kokanee salmon, catfish, tiger muskie, sterile brook trout and grayling are all raised in the other eight hatcheries in the state, including Nampa’s fish-factory on Powerline Road.
Idaho Fish and Game’s program spends 70% of its annual $14 million hatchery budget on those anadromous fish, with funding coming from Idaho Power, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Lower Snake River Compensation Program. And those fish are not all raised in order to be caught by anglers; endangered sockeye salmon are cared for and hatched through the Sockeye Salmon Program, intended to help save the endangered Snake River variant of the big fish.
The other 30% of Fish and Game’s hatchery budget comes from hunting and angling license sales and is spent on the resident fish hatchery program, McPherson said. And according to a 2011 Idaho Department of Fish and Game economic survey, the stocking program helps keep recreational fishing in Idaho pumping some $210 million into the economy each year.
113 YEARS OF HATCHERIES
All told, Idaho has been tending fish in specialized hatcheries since 1907, when it built the Hayspur Hatchery in Blaine County, some 30 miles south of Sun Valley.
And the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been stocking alpine lakes, ponds and rivers all over the state for a very long time. They still use pack horses to bring the fish up to the more difficult locations, as well as fixed wing aircraft and the tanker trucks that can carry up to 18,000 fish in one load.
The Hayspur Hatchery is where the genetic strain of rainbows that make up most of Nampa’s 700,000 trout originated, according to Nampa Hatchery Manager Bob Becker.
On a chilly Tuesday morning in March, Becker and his crew of Fish and Game fishery workers packed their first shipment of rainbow trout for 2020. Steam rose off the 13 raceways where rainbow and some Lahontan cutthroat trout are raised year-round for stocking throughout Idaho.
“We’re moving 8,000 fish out of this raceway and up to the Orofino Clearwater Hatchery,” Becker said. There the trout will be held in pens until the hatchery workers can release the fish later in the season.
Rainbow trout can grow to enormous sizes; in the small holding pond filled with coots, goldeneyes, mallards and Canadian geese right next to the raceways, a number of big, 20-inch plus escapee fish laze about the bottom of the pool. Nampa’s hatchery grows trout until they reach 10 to 12 inches. That’s the most common catchable size, and since most of Idaho’s fish production is intended for anglers, that’s what hatcheries stock and grow.
“We really get going in April,” Becker said as he motioned to the pump system that would soon move several tons of fish and water into a Fish and Game truck outfitted to move fish safely and carefully.
The double-tanker is aerated and oxygenated to an accurate-enough degree that if even 20 of the 8,000 trout die en route to their destination, that would be a “big problem,” Becker said.
The salmonids start in nursery raceways before they’re transferred to the longer raceways where they spend their time bulking up before they’re stocked. Steelhead and salmon take about 18 months to get to stocking size, McPherson said, and are only released once per year.
Fish are remarkably efficient at turning food into body mass. A pound of feed is enough to add about a pound of weight to a trout, according to Becker.
Each morning a tractor with an augur attachment drives by every raceway at the Nampa hatchery and pumps out fish food. While some hatchery workers begin to load the raceway’s trout, another worker begins the day’s feeding, causing thousands of trout to explode out of the water in a frenzy.
Some of these fish will make their way to the Boise River, where they’re stocked on a monthly basis. Others, like the ones shipped to Orofino on Tuesday, are sent to other hatcheries and stocking projects in the state.
ANGLERS
Mike Raymondi, a fly-fishing guide for Three Rivers Ranch Outfitters in Eagle, said the stocking program certainly makes guided trips in town eventful.
“On guide trips here in town like at Barber Park and Glenwood, people have a great time catching them,” Raymondi said about the stocked rainbows. “But they’re usually 10 to 12 inches you know, fairly small.”
Balancing angler’s chances for banner days and making sure wild fish can thrive is important for both recreational anglers and professionals, Raymondi said.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. There definitely needs to be places they don’t stock, but then there are all the ponds around Boise where the little kids go out fishing,” Raymondi said.
The hatchery fish aren’t as hardy as the wild strains, Raymondi has found in his guiding experience, but they do make for big number days.
“I have no problem with them stocking the Boise because a lot of people fish it and want to keep their fish,” he said.