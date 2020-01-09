The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the Christmas break poaching of three mule deer bucks in the Sagebrush Hill area just northeast of Weiser.
Fish and Game Conservation Officer Zac Sedlmayr investigated the incident and found the three headless bucks piled together on Sagebrush Hill, also known as Chicken Hill, according to a Fish and Game press release Thursday. No other portions of any of the deer had been removed.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 at any time.
Evidence was collected at the scene, but Sedlmayr hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching incident.
In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may contact Sedlmayr directly at 208-940-2735 or Fish and Game District Conservation Officer Mark Sands at 208-989-9322. Persons may also call the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.
In a separate incident about a month earlier, an elk cow-and-calf pair were poached in Owyhee County.