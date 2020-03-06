BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public's help investigating a white sturgeon poaching in Boise.
On Tuesday, an IDFG conservation officer learned about a white sturgeon carcass left in the Boise River near the Veterans Memorial Bridge. The officer found the body of the 6-foot long sturgeon and discovered only the head and fins remained.
IDFG believes the fish was caught in early March, and is asking for eyewitnesses will help officers learn more.
White sturgeon are a protected species in Idaho. While anglers are allowed to catch and release the large fish, it is unlawful to keep, possess or even remove a sturgeon from the water.The fish can grow to enormous sizes, reaching 10 feet in length and a half-ton in weight.
Anyone who has information about the poaching should call the IDFG Nampa office at 208-465-8465 or Idaho State Police at 208-465-8465. Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case and will allow callers to remain anonymous. CAP's hotline is 1-800-632-5999.