BOISE — The first Treasure Valley health care workers received their COVID-19 vaccines Monday as part of Idaho’s first shipment of the shots.
Dr. Megan McInerny, medical director of the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, was among the first health care workers to be inoculated, according to health system spokesman Mark Snider. She received the vaccine as part of Saint Alphonsus Health System’s first allocation of the shot. Snider confirmed the company received a tray of 975 vaccines on Monday and was vaccinating its first health care workers.
That shipment was part of the roughly 5,000 doses hospitals in Central District Health — encompassing Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties — are set to receive as part of Idaho’s first shipment of the vaccine. It’s also part of the larger shipment of 13,650 doses of the new vaccine expected to arrive in Idaho by the end of the week.
McInerny’s inoculation came as Gov. Brad Little said on social media that another doctor, Dr. Russ McUne of Rexburg, was the first Idahoan to receive the vaccine.