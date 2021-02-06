When Lauren McLean and Robert Simison ran for mayor of their respective cities in 2019, neither expected what was in store.
"This year was unlike anything that any of us would've imagined or dreamed of," McLean said.
Both new mayors were presented with unique challenges. Boise, Idaho's most populous city, led the valley in terms of coronavirus response and restrictions, to the delight of some and the displeasure of others. Meridian, home to Idaho's largest school district, became the epicenter of a fierce debate over in-person learning.
But, in some ways, things were the same. The Treasure Valley maintained its explosive growth, housing costs continued to climb and transportation remained near the top to-do lists. City services were as important as ever, children still needed educating and campaign promises weren't going to fulfill themselves.
YEAR OF LEARNING AND DOING: MCLEAN ON HER FIRST TERM
Like much of the world, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean spent most of 2020 working through a screen.
Amid a once-in-100-year pandemic, McLean also faced protests and counterprotests on Boise's streets, which occasionally spilled over to her North End home. She faced a recall petition and criticism from both liberals and conservatives. Despite the challenges, McLean said she's remained "laser-focused" on what brought her to office: tackling climate change, housing affordability, government transparency and economic development.
"I often think about this last year as being a year of learning," she said. "At the same time, it was a year of doing. One of the toughest lessons I learned was that not everybody will step up and make the decisions that have to be made. So, it's incumbent on those that will to do it."
Historic from the start
McLean's mayoral tenure was historic before it began: She was the first woman elected to Boise's highest political office. McLean replaced Dave Bieter, Boise's longest-serving mayor, who she handily defeated in a runoff election, following a six-candidate general election.
In her first year, McLean's administration focused on climate issues — by creating a Climate Action Division, giving away trees, mandating electric car plug-ins in new construction and passing an ambitious Water Renewal Utility Plan — and housing, by creating a housing land trust along with establishing eviction protection for those impacted by the pandemic and launching a street team to assist the homeless.
McLean touted the city's decision — backed by the city council — not to take a 3% property tax increase, as it did the previous 16 years. She praised the city's focus on business community; its collaboration with the Ada County Highway District to close Eighth Street to cars so restaurants could accommodate outdoor seating, and the creation of an economic recovery task force to tackle the effects of COVID-19 on local businesses. Climate action, too, is tied to economic development, McLean said. She sees addressing climate change as an opportunity rather than a challenge.
"It's become clear that the economy of the future will be tied closely to climate action and our response to crisis," she said.
Inevitably, 2020 will be remembered as the year of the novel coronavirus. Boise took a hard stance on safety measures compared with neighboring municipalities. It's the only Treasure Valley city to institute a mask mandate — and enforce it. McLean said "quick decisions" were necessary, and public health is one of her top priorities.
"There's bound to be fallout from it, but what I learned … was that it was worth it for me to do it," McLean said. "People elect executives at all different levels of government to make those decisions quickly when it's time and when it's necessary."
Another of her top priorities: transparency.
Before the pandemic, on her second day in office, McLean released a transparency platform. Throughout the year, she hosted virtual town-hall style conversations with residents and biweekly calls with the press. The city also launched an online data dashboard, making certain policing information public.
That commitment to transparency was called into question at two key moments, however. When in June McLean announced her selection for a new police chief, Ryan Lee, it was the first time the public could ask questions or provide input during the eight-month hiring process. The hiring process for a new fire chief was more accessible, as candidates participated in a town hall with residents. Then McLean changed course, opting for a latecomer, Mark Niemeyer, who was unknown as a candidate. City council members were critical of the process at the time of his hiring, although they supported the hiring of Niemeyer, the former fire chief in Meridian.
McLean said Lee and Niemeyer were "really important hires" that embody the city's commitment to public safety and health.
"Chief Lee was the right man for this moment, and I believe that about Chief Niemeyer, as well," she said.
Blue city, red state
McLean’s entrée to politics was in 2001 when she became manager of the Boise Foothills Open Space Campaign. She was appointed to the Boise City Council in 2011, then she was reelected twice and named council president in 2018 before she launched her mayoral campaign in 2019.
A Boston native, who spent most of her childhood in Houston and upstate New York, McLean moved to Boise in 1998 to pursue a master's degree in public administration from Boise State University. Her thesis focused on the role of consensus building in resolving policy disputes.
Disputes abounded in her first year as mayor. Positioned in the middle of protests, from the right over mask mandates and the left over police funding, McLean faced opposition from both ends of the political spectrum. Black Lives Matter Boise has repeatedly demanded she resign after the city council approved a $1 million police budget increase. Just seven months into office, McLean, along with City Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez, faced a recall petition from citizens who said McLean misrepresented herself as a "moderate" candidate — they believe she is “far-left.”
Meanwhile, conservative watchdogs, such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation, were incensed for much of the year at city policies and goals they consider to be too liberal. First, coronavirus mandates; followed by a report from a citizens panel with suggestions for city goals such as pre-kindergarten through 12th grade sex education and making Boise a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants; then a hotline for individuals and businesses to report mask-mandate violators: These are just a few of the issues that have led Boise’s conservative minority to label McLean a socialist.
The freshman mayor shot back at her detractors, comparing them to "playground bullies" in a September letter. Months later, about a week after an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, McLean told the Idaho Press it’s her responsibility, as mayor of a blue city in a red state, to demonstrate the importance of working across partisan lines and building relationships “despite disagreement on tough, tough policy issues.”
McLean is not shy about her political affiliation — she represented Idaho at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, casting a vote for then-candidate Joe Biden. But to call her a socialist is “silly,” said City Councilman Patrick Bageant.
"She's not a socialist, she's a capitalist like the rest of us," Bageant said. "I don't know what word those people are going to use when a real socialist comes along. It's political shorthand. It's like calling Donald Trump a fascist. He's not a fascist; Mayor McLean's not a socialist. We all need to pull back a little bit from the brink and actually listen to each other."
From the block, up
Discussing her political philosophy, McLean references Alexis de Tocqueville, who when visiting the United States, noted Americans' ability to self-govern from the neighborhood block, upward. McLean said, "I have to show as a leader that that's what I love about our community, our state and our country."
She also gives a shout-out to Václav Havel, one-time president of the former Czechoslovakia who opposed communist rule. Havel's writing on moral leadership taught McLean that in each citizen there's goodwill and a desire to impact our communities, she said.
"It's on leaders to tap into that and direct that desire," she said.
Heading into 2021, McLean's goals remain the same. She said her top priorities are public health and public safety as well as affordability and economic opportunity. As for the pandemic, she hopes Boise residents will get vaccinated.
In the coming year, Boise may see proposals in the area of water renewal. Conversations about community policing likely will resurface. Bageant said he hopes the city will seek out ways to reduce spending, and he wants to see a rewrite of the zoning code, currently underway, completed promptly.
As for McLean's overall performance as mayor, Bageant said, "She's been even-headed, and she's been calm at every step of the way in a very difficult year."
PIVOT & MAINTAIN COURSE: SIMISON HIS FIRST TERM
“It was quite an interesting year,” Robert Simison said, reflecting on his first as Meridian's mayor.
His constituents likely agree.
Less than three months into Simison’s inaugural term, the coronavirus pandemic upended business, government and education operations as each sought balance between combating a deadly virus and providing critical services, a search that didn’t end when with 2020. What’s more, restrictions meant to curb the pandemic’s spread — often handed down from other area agencies — triggered teachers’ union battles, anti-mask outcry and a national headline-getting protest and arrest at a Meridian park. And despite the pandemic squeezing businesses in countless industries and markets, the city’s development boom raged on.
“You often had to pivot and change and look at what you’re doing, but at the same time keep your main city priorities moving forward,” Simison said.
Simison, longtime chief of staff for former Mayor Tammy de Weerd, took his boss of 12 years’ place Jan. 7, 2020, after she chose not to seek a fifth term. The administrative experience he picked up during the preceding decade-plus run was a pillar of Simison’s 2019 mayoral campaign, and it helped ease his move into elected office, he said. But despite that preparedness, 2020 was “different than I anticipated,” Simison told the Idaho Press.
'Civil disobedience'
Months before demonstrators protested mask mandates outside the homes of McLean and Central District Health board members, protesters descended on the home of a Meridian Police Department officer who, upon the woman’s request, arrested Sara Brady at Kleiner Park after she refused to leave a playground closed to curb COVID-19’s spread.
Simison later condemned protests at public officials’ homes, saying, “Civil disobedience and protests are right. Harassment and intimidation are wrong.” There’s a “fine line” between the two.
“We all support the right to peacefully protest, however that occurs” but when “people (show) up at individual people’s homes like we had with the officer — I think that’s where those lines do get crossed. Whether it’s going to a public official’s home and protesting in front of their home, that just does not seem appropriate in a lot of situations.”
In collaborating with city police, Simison said, “we’ve been lockstep in how we do things here in Meridian, and we’ve allowed people to speak their mind, and we’ve done what we can to educate people when we need to.”
Protests over school response to the pandemic — through both traditional picketing and formal attempts to recall West Ada school board members — hit the city, too. Simultaneously, residents called on the city to influence the West Ada School District, which runs classrooms in Star, Eagle and Meridian as the district navigated a year riddled with conflict. Contention over schools reopening saw teachers refuse to work amid safety concerns, parents launched recall efforts against board members and two board members decided to resign, along with the district superintendent.
“You often hear people talk about, the one thing you don’t mess with is their children,” Simison, the father of a Class of 2020 high school graduate, said. “And I think that that’s the challenge when you’re looking at this year — when you start impacting kids, it’s going to have rippling effects through their families.”
As parents aired education concerns to the city, Simison said, “I think that we (the city and the district) were always working together on the same page.”
A 'rewarding challenge'
Last year, Meridian joined neighboring cities in equipping itself to hear virtual testimony, distributing small business grants and grappling with growth. It opened a new fire station and lost its fire and police chiefs. Just over a month into the new year, Simison has chosen replacements for both leadership positions, his eyes now set on two new fire stations he hopes to open in the remainder of his term.
“Growth in our community never slowed down, so we had to continue to do work on our projects that were challenged by the pandemic,” he said.
That meant creating a remote-work policy, setting up video-call inspections of wastewater facilities with out-of-state contractors and continually focusing on building a freeway overpass on Linder Road, Simison’s “top” priority related to transportation, which he sees as Meridian’s “largest” need.
Another need: consolidating the city’s pathway system. Simison envisioned a “greenbelt style” system when he ran for office, but he soon realized complications from land ownership agreements, homeowners’ associations and the city’s existing infrastructure grid means “Meridian may never feel like a continuous greenbelt where you … never have to cross a road.” Grounded in that reality, he’s instead chipping away at piecemeal upgrades, building two-to-three-mile stretches of pathway at a time.
Though racked by challenges, Simison’s first year in office was a productive one, he says.
“It’s been a great, rewarding challenge this year, and I think I’ve grown and learned from this year, and I hope I’ll be able to take that and move the community forward in 2021.”