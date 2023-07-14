...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SATURDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Saturday night to
midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Take extra precautions, if you work or
spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight
and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of
water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Idaho's first reported rabid bat of the year was found in Ada County.
The Department of Health and Welfare, which announced the finding, is investigating to see if any humans were exposed to the bat. Two dogs were exposed to the bat, the department said in a news release; the dogs are vaccinated against rabies.
“Rabies is a fatal viral illness in people and animals if proper medical management isn’t sought early after an exposure to a rabid animal,” Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian, said in the release. “People should call their healthcare providers promptly if they believe they have been bitten or scratched by a bat to discuss the need for post-exposure shots, which are extremely effective at preventing rabies. People can contact their veterinarians to discuss ways to protect animals.”
Bats are the only known natural reservoir of the rabies virus in Idaho and should always be avoided, the department said. While most bats do not carry rabies, an average of 15 rabid bats are detected in Idaho each year, and no area of Idaho is considered rabies-free. Last year, 26 bats tested positive for rabies in Idaho. As recently as 2021, an Idaho resident died from rabies after contact with a rabid bat.
The most common ways people come into contact with a bat is when a pet brings one into the home or a bat enters a home through a small opening or open windows and doors, the release stated.
“It is extremely important for people and animals to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally,” Tengelsen said.
The Department of Health and Welfare urges people to never touch a bat with bare hands and wear thick gloves if touching a bat is necessary. Get medical advice immediately if contact with a bat is made.