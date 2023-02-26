Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Five years after Kuna acquired the land, the parks and recreation department finally has the go-ahead to start phase one of the 17-acre Helen Zamzow Park.

On Tuesday, parks and recreation Director Bobby Withrow received permission from the city council to use $500,000 of Park Impact Fee contingency money to construct two softball fields.

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press.

Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.

Recommended for you

Load comments