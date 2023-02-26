Five years after Kuna acquired the land, the parks and recreation department finally has the go-ahead to start phase one of the 17-acre Helen Zamzow Park.
On Tuesday, parks and recreation Director Bobby Withrow received permission from the city council to use $500,000 of Park Impact Fee contingency money to construct two softball fields.
The fields will have backstops, grass, dugouts on both sides and 300-foot fences to be able to incorporate adult leagues. A small gravel or recycled asphalt parking lot will also be made with plans to expand in the future.
Withrow said the inspiration to do this came after the park was discussed at a city council meeting on Jan. 17. The department did some research into what it could afford and came up with in-house construction of the softball fields.
Withrow said the goal is to construct the ball fields in the mid- to late summer in hopes that they would potentially be ready to use in the fall.
After the ball fields are constructed, Withrow said the department will transfer its focus to the infrastructure of the park, which he anticipates to be more expensive.
Withrow said the department will need to make three additional full-time hires to construct the fields, the money for which is already in the department’s budget.
“I see it as a really good opportunity to get some things going,” Mayor Joe Stear said. “I appreciate your work on this, Bobby.”
Land for the park was partially donated and partially purchased from ZAMZOWS owner Jim Zamzow in 2019 with the condition that the park be named after his mother, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Withrow said at the Jan. 17 city council meeting that the city also agreed to use ZAMZOWS products on the park.
Stear said when the city got bids and estimates on the park, it came in “way over what we could have imagined it coming in at.” According to Councilmember Matt Biggs, the park was estimated to cost about $10 million to build.
Withrow said in January that the parks department has been trying to get grant money to complete the project, but it was proving difficult. The department has talked about seeking funding from a bond but is not sure it wants to do that.
Renderings released in 2021 show the park as having two softball fields, a picnic area, and some tennis and pickleball courts when complete.
Stear said Withrow’s forward-thinking and in-house approach has led to the city getting some usable ball fields for the community.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press.
Sydney Kidd oversees and reports for the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press weeklies, in addition to her reporting and editing duties for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate of Utah State University and holds a degree in journalism. Previously, Kidd completed internships with Boise Weekly and Deseret News. A true Boise girl, she is happy to be working for a newspaper that serves the area she grew up in. In her free time, Kidd enjoys water and snow sports, discovering new food joints with her husband and occasionally running away to the ocean.