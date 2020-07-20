BOISE — A charge has officially been filed against a Boise man stemming from a June 30 protest outside Boise City Hall.
Robbie Ciolli, 56, turned himself in to the Ada County Jail after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The release did not include further information about the alleged battery, but according to the jail’s website, Ciolli was booked at 11:40 a.m. Monday.
Ciolli is the first person to be arrested in connection with the protests, which included a planned “defund the police” demonstration, and a large group of counterprotesters. While it was largely peaceful — if heated — there were multiple instances people pushing and shoving each other, and some of them were documented online. While police didn’t make any arrests at the protest itself, the department has since issued statements saying it is investigating incidents, and released the photos of three suspects.
“Several cases have now been submitted to the Boise City Prosecutor’s office for review and consideration for warrants,” according to the release. “If and when future warrants are issued in these cases, officers will be following up and working to take subjects with those warrants into custody.”
A criminal complaint in Ciolli’s case was not online by 1 p.m. Monday.
His booking into the jail comes a day before another scheduled “defund the police” rally at Boise City Hall on Tuesday. A counterprotest is scheduled for that event as well.
“Boise Police want to once again remind anyone going to future protests that officers will work to stop violence of any kind, as well as property damage, and may make immediate arrests for crimes committed in their presence,” according to the release. “We will also work to hold those responsible for any violent act or vandalism accountable under the laws of the State of Idaho and City of Boise.”