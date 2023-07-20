West Nile Virus

Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City in this 2019 file photo.

 Associated Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Payette County staff have detected the presence of West Nile virus in local mosquitoes for the first time this season.

The mosquitoes that tested positive were located in the Fruitland Community Park area, and were tested as part of the county’s mosquito abatement program, according to a news release from the county.

Recommended for you

Load comments