...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 107 on Friday, up to 109 on Saturday
and up to 104 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City in this 2019 file photo.
Payette County staff have detected the presence of West Nile virus in local mosquitoes for the first time this season.
The mosquitoes that tested positive were located in the Fruitland Community Park area, and were tested as part of the county’s mosquito abatement program, according to a news release from the county.
“The early detection of West Nile virus is one of the primary reasons for our comprehensive adult mosquito surveillance program,” said Nikki Harris, the program manager.
West Nile has also been found in mosquitos in Canyon County multiple times this season.
Mosquitos can transmit the virus to humans, horses, and other animals when they bite, and are most active at dawn and dusk. The county is encouraging residents to protect themselves by wearing insect repellant, draining areas of standing water that could provide habitat for mosquito larvae, ensuring window and door screens are in good condition to prevent mosquitoes from coming indoors, avoiding going outside at dawn and dusk, and wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts outdoors if mosquitoes are present.
Symptoms of West Nile virus tend to begin within 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and can include a low-grade fever, fatigue, and headaches, muscle and joint aches. In more rare, severe cases, symptoms include high fever, severe headache, neck pain, a torso rash, and disorientation, which could be signs of encephalitis, or brain inflammation. Those experiencing severe symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
Avoiding mosquito bites entirely is the best prevention, the release said.
Abatement program staff will increase surveillance of mosquitoes around the area in question, locating and treating mosquito-infested waters. They will also be spraying pesticides in the areas surrounding Fruitland to control the insects.