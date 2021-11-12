BOISE — Former Democratic state Sen. Branden Durst, now a Republican candidate for state superintendent of schools, has filed the first legal challenge to the new legislative redistricting plan, though the challenge came in before the filing period had actually opened for legal challenges.
The final report of Idaho's Commission for Reapportionment was filed with the Idaho Secretary of State's office around 3:15 p.m. on Friday. That opens the 35-day window for potential legal challenges.
Bryan Smith, attorney for Durst, said he filed Durst’s challenge of the new legislative district plan, L-3, on Wednesday at 5:01 p.m. because the commission had announced that it planned to have Commissioner Eric Redman deliver the final report to the Secretary of State that afternoon.
Redman waited that afternoon at the office, but final technical and formatting details weren't finished on Wednesday. Thursday was a state holiday, Veterans Day. Staffers delivered the final report, which comes to more than 1,000 pages including numerous appendices and contains detailed legal findings, on Friday.
"Technically, it is a premature filing," Smith said. "If they want me to, I can refile it. They're not going to make me do that."
Smith noted that since his filing came just after business hours on Wednesday and Thursday was a holiday, it may be entered as filed Friday anyway.
"So I'm not sure it's actually technically premature," he said. "Not that it really matters."
“It would seem to me to be a premature challenge,” said former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones. “I think you have to wait ‘til the case is ripe for decision.”
Durst’s challenge essentially says it doesn’t matter what the commission’s legal findings are supporting the map, because it divides eight counties when publicly submitted plans proposed dividing just seven. Idaho must divide at least six counties in its legislative district plan because they contain more than one legislative district’s worth of people. The commission’s legal findings include examination of the legal deficiencies of the three publicly submitted plans that split only seven counties.
A decade ago, in a 4-1 decision, the Idaho Supreme Court invalidated a legislative redistricting plan that sought to keep Idaho’s tribal reservations together in legislative districts because another proposal split fewer counties. But, Jones said, “It’s going to be a completely new court.”
Durst’s case cites a plan Durst submitted to the commission, L-84, contending it splits only seven counties. "The Supreme Court has made it very clear 10 years ago, it's in black and white, that the map that has the fewest county splits, outside splits, is the more constitutional map," Smith said.
However, the Redistricting Commission's software shows that L-84 also split eight counties. Durst follows a different definition of what constitutes a county split.
Three other publicly submitted plans, L-75, L-76 and L-79, split only seven counties. All three had population deviations barely under the maximum 10%, at 9.97%, 9.97%, and 9.98%, respectively. The population deviation in Durst's L-84 plan was 9.47%. The commission's approved plan has a population deviation between the districts of 5.84%.
The commission’s final report says it focused on equal protection – keeping population deviations as low as possible, as required by the one-person, one-vote principle – as its top priority in crafting the plan.
Smith, an eastern Idaho GOP official and current candidate for Congress, said since Durst presented his proposal to the bipartisan citizen commission and testified before it, "In my opinion the redistricting commission has flagrantly passed a map in opposition to the Idaho Constitution, knowingly. They know exactly what they've done." He charged, "They have too many splits in their map so they could gerrymander other parts of the map."
The commission's final report, and all its appendices, is now posted online at the redistricting.idaho.gov website under the "Adopted Plans" tab.